Knicks Daily Roundup 3/29: James Dolan Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Increasing Relief Efforts

As first reported by Shams Charania, MSG CEO and chairman James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. This report was followed up by a report from Marc Berman who wrote that Dolan has been self-isolating with his family in the Hamptons. He added that Dolan has been experiencing little to no symptoms despite his positive test result for COVID-19.

Marc Berman wrote an article for the New York Post about Taj Gibson and what he brought to the Knicks last season. He notes Gibson's role as a mentor to young Knicks center Mitchell Robinson; for example, Gibson helped Robinson learn how to reduce the amount of fouls he was committing. Gibson's agent Mark Bartelstein, who had many of his clients get signed by New York last summer, said that Taj "takes great pride in being a Knick."

The Knicks have a decision to make in terms of Gibson's contract this summer. Personally, I would retain him on his $9.5 million option instead of cutting him and paying $1 million to do so. If Mitchell Robinson plays 30 or more minutes per game and Gibson plays the rest of the game's minutes at center next season, I would not be opposed to this. The value that Gibson brings as a mentor to Robinson is significant.

Taj Gibson shooting over JaVale McGee - Photo taken by Kirby Lee, USA Today

On top of the charity news in yesterday's Knicks news roundup, MSG said today that it will pay workers at its multiple venues until May 3rd at the earliest. This was reported by Ian Begley, who added that a relief fund was established to help employees. This fund is starting off with a $1 million donation from MSG, a $1 million donation from the Dolan Family Foundation, and $300,000 from the MSG management team.

Knicks reporter Stefan Bondy had positive words for the actions of MSG and CEO James Dolan.