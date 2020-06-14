AllKnicks
Checking In With The Knicks Via Social Media - Week of June 11

Lauren Russell

It is now official, the New York Knicks will not be heading down to the Disney bubble, ending their season. It will be a while before we see the players take the floor at Madison Square Garden again, but for now, let's see what they're up to at the start of their offseason. 

Mitchell Robinson

As he says in the caption, Mitch caught a fish! 

Teammate Taj Gibson and Reggie Bullock commented on the post too.

Screen Shot 2020-06-11 at 8.19.29 PM

Also, former Knicks teammate, Ron Baker, was in the comment section, with a skeptical response to Robinson's catch.

Screen Shot 2020-06-11 at 8.22.41 PM

On Twitter, he posted a video of himself shooting a backward shot that seems to be behind the 3 point line.

Damyean Dotson

Damyean Dotson shared a video of him playing in a scrimmage on Instagram. 

As @NewEraKnicks shared on Twitter, many of Dotson's teammates were showing him love in the comment section.

Dennis Smith Jr.

On a more serious note, Dennis Smith Jr. shared pictures of him and J. Cole protesting against the murder of George Floyd.

Damyean Dotson also showed support for the fellow New York guard in the comment section.

Screen Shot 2020-06-11 at 9.52.19 PM

Bobby Portis

Over the weekend Boby Portis did a question and answer with fans on Twitter. He answered a ton of questions.

During the question and answer time on Twitter, he also revealed a hidden talent of his.  

A question was asked about his future with the Knicks. This was Portis' response.

On Instagram, Portis shared a photo of him putting some work in at the gym.

Reggie Bullock

Reggie Bullock shared the following picture of himself wearing a Black Lives Matter, BLM bandana, on Instagram.

He also shared the following photos on the social media site.

