Knicks Daily Roundup 3/3: Knicks Bully Rockets, Leon Rose is Here, and More

-How’s that for an introduction? On the day Leon Rose was announced as the team’s next president, the Knicks had perhaps their best win of the season, knocking off the Houston Rockets at home, 125-123. You can read more about the game from our own Lauren Russell. Perhaps the most encouraging sign was that in crunch time of a close game, R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, and Frank Ntilikina were on the floor.

In New York’s last game against the Bulls, our own David Vertsberger wrote about how Barrett had added a James Harden-esque stepback three to his arsenal. That made it ironic to see the Knicks’ rookie come through in a way that the former MVP could not. Harden had a chance in the final minute to give the Rockets a lead but missed an open layup. Barrett came back on the other end to muscle his way to a difficult inside shot that put the Knicks up three—a lead they would not relinquish. Barrett finished with 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

I’d be remiss to mention that Ntilikina played his usual stellar defense, most noticeably on the final play when he forced Russell Westbrook into a tough missed shot to secure the W.

The Rockets had started 7-2 in the “microball” era, which began once they acquired Robert Covington played primarily without a traditional big man. The Knicks, who still like to play three (or more) non-shooters and have yet to fully enter the three-point era, demolished them on the glass and grinded their way to victory. It was an improbable win no doubt, and one Knicks’ fans welcome with open arms.

-In comes Rose and the Knicks win—the franchise is saved, right? Unfortunately, the Garden wasn't built in a day. Our own Kris Pursiainen talks about Rose’s hiring being made official and what it could mean for the young Knicks going forward.

While there was no press conference to introduce Rose, a letter was sent out to Knicks’ season ticket holders by the team’s new president. In the letter, Rose said he “will work tirelessly behind the scenes while evaluating every aspect of the organization.” He also voiced his support of head coach Mike Miller, although it remains to be seen whether that’s actually a positive omen for Miller’s chances at retaining his job. It does look like Rose plans to be a lowkey presence for the organization, which could be refreshing given its history.

This is massive day for the franchise. Rose replaced Steve Mills, who became the team’s president in July of 2017. Under Mills, the team went 61-154 before his firing in February. The hope is that Rose is able to turn things around and bring winning back to the Garden.

Ian Begley wrote about the important decisions that Rose is faced with in his new role. Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic asked several questions that the team’s new president needs to answer. It’s great that Rose wants to stay in the background and let his results do the talking, as Marc Berman of the NY Post wrote about, but he will have to speak up soon. Knicks fans deserve that much.

-There was a moment during last night’s game where it appeared that Spike Lee was being removed from the Garden. That was quickly dispelled, as the Knicks said Lee had just gone in the wrong entrance, which led to a discussion with MSG security. James Dolan spoke to him at halftime and resolved the issue.