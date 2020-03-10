Knicks Daily Roundup 3/10: "Block Bros," Bernard King, and More

-Mitchell Robinson has shown off his fun personality despite being a soft-spoken big man. After teammate Kevin Knox blocked two shots against the Pistons, Robinson welcomed Knox into the "block bros" along with Kenny Wooten Jr. Perhaps the invitation to such a prestigious club will help boost Knox's confidence down the stretch.

-In the latest on the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, the NBA has decided to limit locker room access from media members and other nonessential team personnel, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst. Fans can only hope the next step is not NBA games being played in empty arenas.

-It may be hard to remember at times, but New York has a rich history of basketball. Not many people know that better with Bernard King. Our own Rob Lep caught up with the Hall-of-Famer to talk all things New York basketball.

-The Knicks hit the road for a three-game trip, starting with a matchup against the fast-paced Washington Wizards tonight. Washington leads the season series 2-1. While the Wizards will likely miss the playoffs and the Knicks certainly aren't getting there, it should be an energetic game between two teams trying to build for next year. Our own Alex Wolfe will be covering the game, so make sure to check back for in-depth coverage and analysis.

-James Dolan has received a lot of heat in recent weeks (and really in recent decades), but former Knick Tyson Chandler revealed a different side of New York's owner. Chandler told SNY's Ian Begley about an act of kindness that Dolan bestowed on him. Chandler's mother was diagnosed with cancer back in 2014. Once Dolan heard about this, he offered Chandler his private plane to fly and see his mother as often as possible.

-There will be several key decisions to be made for a bunch of the Knicks' 2019 free agent signings, many of whom are on partially guaranteed deals for next season. One player who could get a long look by the team isn't in that group: Moe Harkless. The journeyman came over to the Knicks in the Marcus Morris trade and has contributed strong defense and solid outside shooting—two qualities he's provided through his career and two things the Knicks could certainly use. Quentin Haynes of The Knicks Wall makes the case for New York to consider re-signing Harkless in the offseason.