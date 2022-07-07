Skip to main content

'Jobs Are on the Line': ESPN Analyst Lobbies Knicks to Make Moves

Jay Williams praised the Knicks' plan in place but says that they shouldn't stop at Jalen Brunson.

Having gone the extra mile (and maybe more) to land Jalen Brunson and recharging their interior game, it appears that the New York Knicks have accomplished their offseason goals. But one ESPN analyst believes that more is needed for the current front office to hang to their jobs.

The Knicks' adding of Brunson wasn't enough to crack Jay Williams' list of major NBA free agency talking points on an edition of the Worldwide Leader's "Keyshawn, JWill, and Max" this week. He was, however, more than happy to address it when addressed by substitute co-host Freddie Coleman ... by claiming the Knicks should be nowhere near finished if they're hoping to truly return to relevancy next season.

To be precise, the former college superstar and NBA All-Rookie team nominee wants the Knicks to "go get Donovan Mitchell", the Utah Jazz superstar whose Salt Lake City future is in doubt as the team appears to be gearing toward a rebuild after another playoff disappointment. New York has lingered on the cusp of the Mitchell discussion but Williams thinks that the current management group should be doing their utmost to lure him east, lest they be looking for jobs this time next year.

"I believe (president) Leon Rose, and (executive vice president William Wesley), I believe like their jobs are on the line with making a move," Williams explains. "They've compiled the assets. The fanbase has been patient. They made a run, they dropped off that run when they gave Julius Randle that (four-year, $117 million) deal. People were questioning whether he deserved that type of money."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Though Williams called the Knicks to further action, he and Coleman went against the popular narrative that the Knicks wasted their time on draft night, which was spent dealing away their picks to build a de facto Brunson budget. It also helped the Knicks stockpile draft picks to use in future trades: the team currently has four 2023 first-round picks to barter with if they opt to explore another transaction. 

The pair also partly justified the $110 million set to be bestowed to Brunson over the next four seasons. Williams sang the praises of what Brunson can do for a developing team's mindset moving forward while Coleman referred to the former Dallas Maverick as a "quality guy."

"People are going to be fixated on the price tag and I understand that," Williams said. "I like what he brings culture-wise to a team. I still think people can say, 'well, they (could've made different moves in the draft, get younger, continue to accumulate more assets'. But I think, from a workman-like perspective, what he brings to the table on a day-in, day-out basis is going to be critical for that franchise."

8DF88D69-3C57-4C1A-B57F-1EA180EF8C3E
News

'The Garden Will Like Jalen': Knicks Ex Rod Strickland Talks Brunson

By Geoff Magliocchetti5 hours ago
Snip20220630_103
News

Miles McBride Headlines Knicks Summer League Roster

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 5, 2022
0x0
News

Knicks May Be 'Dinged' For Tampering in Jalen Brunson Pursuit

By Dalton Trigg and Geoff MagliocchettiJul 5, 2022
brunson melo
News

Carmelo Anthony Update: Should Knicks Sign for Reunion?

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 5, 2022
lebron knicks
News

LeBron James Trade to Knicks? Odds Include New York in Lakers Deal

By Mike FisherJul 4, 2022
duke keels
News

Can Knicks Rookie Trevor Keels Become Like Marcus Smart?

By Mike FisherJul 4, 2022
Alex-Rodriguez-Yankees-Knicks-Timberwolves
News

WATCH: Alex Rodriguez Bribes Fan to Ditch Knicks

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 3, 2022
jb gundy
News

'Player of Significance': Jeff Van Gundy Praises Knicks Signing Jalen Brunson

By Geoff MagliocchettiJul 3, 2022