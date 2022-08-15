The 6 Greatest No. 6's in Knicks History

With Bill Russell's iconic digit leaving the NBA hardwood, we look back on the best to wear the number for New York.

The NBA and its Players' Association announced last week that the No. 6 will be permanently retired across the league in honor of the late Bill Russell.

Players who currently wear Russell's iconic digit will be grandfathered in, a group of 25 players that includes Quentin Grimes of the New York Knicks. Knicks legend Patrick Ewing notably made history in Orlando as the only Magic representative to wear the number Russell wore throughout his historic career with the Boston Celtics.

Grimes is the 25th and final player to wear the number during his time in Manhattan. In honor of its retirement, we look back at the finest that came before him ...

Willie Naulls (1957-63)

Naulls had a special connection to Russell, notably doing battle with the basketball legend in college. Matched up against Russell in a 47-40 win over San Francisco, Naulls played a major role in dealing the Dons their only loss during their run of consecutive national championships.

The All-American later made history with the Knicks after arriving via trade from the St. Louis Hawks, becoming the first African-American team captain in major North American sports. In seven years with the Knicks, Naulls averaged a 19.3-point, 11.7-rebound double-double and appeared on four NBA All-Star teams. His NBA career ended in championship fashion alongside Russell, collaborating with him for three titles during the Celtics' dominant run in the 1960s.

Tom Gola (1963-66)

Had Twitter existed in 60s, Gola's name would undoubtedly come up in the era's "GOAT" debates and conversations. Gola's career at La Salle remains lauded even by today's standards, as he continues to lead all NCAA rebounders with 2,201 despite his late collegiate contests coming in 1955.

Though Gola is best known professionally for continuing to impact Philadelphia basketball with the Warriors, he spent the final years of his NBA career with the Knicks, notably repping the team at consecutive All-Star Games (1963-64). In addition to La Salle naming its basketball facility after him, Gola was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 1976.

Mike Riordan (1968-71)

Riordan might be best known for his New York departure, as his dealing to Baltimore netted Earl "The Pearl" Monroe from the Bullets.

But Riordan had a role to play in the Knicks' first-ever championship run, notably putting in 19 points during the team's Game 1 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. He later became well known for his durability and defense: Riordan played at least 80 games in four of his 10 NBA seasons and he was named to the All-Defensive team as a Bullet in 1973.

Trent Tucker (1983-91)

Tucker is perhaps best-known for his Martin Luther King Day miracle against the Chicago Bulls in January 1990, necessitating the "Trent Tucker Rule" that allows no buzzer-beaters beyond three-tenths of a second. To his credit, he became a solid contributor as a reserve for the Knicks in a time of relative franchise turmoil, lasting eight seasons in primarily a three-point role (even becoming part of the original Three-Point Contest lineup in 1986).

Ironically, the victims of Tucker's literally game-changing heave hosted his final NBA season, where he notably had nine points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting in Chicago's championship clincher against Phoenix. It was also, appropriately, a Knick who became the first to defy Tucker's eponymous rule, when David Lee's tip-in allowed the Knicks to steal a December 2006 victory from the Charlotte Bobcats.

Tyson Chandler (2011-14)

It's almost surprising that Chandler spent only three seasons of his long NBA career in New York. He wound up playing a major role in the closest thing the Knicks have had to a championship run since their last visit to the NBA Finals in 1999.

Upon arriving in Manhattan in December in 2011, Chandler helped the Knicks lock down their defensive game, eventually earning the Association's Defensive Player of the Year Award and becoming the first New York-based holder. Additionally, Chandler's .679 field goal rate was third-best in NBA history at the time, behind only two seasons Wilt Chamberlain. Chandler would be one of the Knicks' All-Star representatives during their 54-win campaign the year after and joined further elite company when he became the first New Yorker since Willis Reed to haul down at least 20 rebounds in three straight games.

Kristaps Porzingis (2016-18)

Perhaps no Knick in the franchise's lengthy, star-crossed history had his metropolitan career come more full circle than Porzingis.

His entry was relentlessly booed on draft night but he quickly endeared himself to long-suffering Knicks fans with a strong opening to his career, which began with scoring paces that rivaled even Bernard King's. The good times, including an All-Star nomination in 2018, came to an end when Porzingis tore his ACL. Things deteriorated quickly after that, as Porzingis reassumed a villainous role when he reportedly left an impression on Knicks management that he wanted to be traded. He was subsequently dealt to Dallas and now resides in Washington, where he slowly started to resemble his Manhattan self in an ultimately futile effort to reach the Play-In round.