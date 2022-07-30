WATCH: Isaiah Hartenstein's Fiancée Talks Move to Knicks on TikTok

A change of wardrobe has never been an issue for professional model Kourtney Kellar. Her fiancé Isaiah Hartenstein has had a similar career but has found some stability through a two-year, $16 million deal with the New York Knicks.

Kellar's latest fashion show, a brief showcase featured on her TikTok profile, references Hartenstein's new deal in Manhattan as she humorously laments losing the connections she made in Los Angeles as her future husband continues his NBA career. The short video first depicts Kellar content while clad in a Los Angeles Clippers sweatshirt, referencing the team that hosted Hartenstein's breakout campaign last year. An accompanying caption reads that she's satisfied in Clippers apparel because she's "finally comfortable in LA, (b)ooking lots of work as a model," and "(b)ecoming friends with other Clippers wives/girlfriends."

The idyllic Southern California lifestyle, however, has been yanked away from Kellar by Hartenstein's newly-inked contract with the Knicks. As the caption changes to "Isaiah signs with the Knicks," the Clippers hoodie gives way to Hartenstein's new No. 55 Knicks jersey as she displays shock at the change of scenery. Her video description assures the audience that her surprise is meant to be funny, as she happily declares "Here we come New York," complete with an emoji of the Statue of Liberty. NSFW audio from a comedy routine by Cuban-American actor and comedian Joey Diaz plays as background audio.

Kellar, a model and social media influencer (boasting over 400,000 followers on TikTok alone), has been dating Hartenstein since February 2019, when he was playing the Houston Rockets. His nomadic basketball endeavors came to the attention of the basketball world when he hit free agency after putting up a career-best 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over 68 games off the Clippers' bench. He's expected to fortify the Knicks' interior game alongside Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims, each of whom returns on a multi-year deal.