WATCH: Knicks’ Brunson, Randle, Toppin Dazzle at Pro-Am Despite Loss

The score will undoubtedly draw social media laughs but the metropolitan trio gave a hint of what's (possibly) to come.

Jalen Brunson's unofficial New York Knicks debut came not below the banners honoring the 1970 and 1973 NBA champions but rather in view of posters showcasing accomplishments earned in the City University of New York Athletic Conference.

Brunson didn't don the traditional blue and orange of his new employers, the New York Knicks, but took to New York City hardwood in a competitive setting for the first time since inking a $104 million deal on Monday night. Together with (potential) Manhattan collaborators Julius Randle and Obi Toppin, Brunson descended upon Hostos Community College in the South Bronx to partake in a Nike Pro City competition. Pro City events host indoor, Pro-Am streetball competitions that run throughout the summer.

Much will likely be made over the fact that the Manhattan trio's team fell in a 110-97 final, but Knicks fans gathered were nonetheless inspired by its antics. Clad in purple event jerseys, they wowed all night with aerial endeavors against competition more well known for its collegiate and overseas accomplishments.

Documentation from the New York Post mentioned that the trio united for 67 of their team's 97 points (paced by Toppin's 25, beating Brunson by one) but two other New York stars wound up taking over in terms of the final score. Per BallIsLife.com, Bronx native Jordan Aaron and former Iona star Jordan Washington put in 40 points each to spoil the de facto coming-out party.

The Post also declared Randle found himself in some curious situations, including a brief injury scare and a simmering encounter with an opponent. But Pro City director Bernard Bowen was pleased with the way things turned out.

“You have a lot of kids who can’t afford the opportunity to go to a Knicks game," Bowen told The Post. "For those guys to come and play in that atmosphere where it’s free for the kids, it’s a blessing.”

Scoreboard notwithstanding, Brunson's summer work will no doubt be inspiring to Knicks fans who have undoubtedly yearned for hardwood material after week, even months, of speculation. Brunson once resided at the heart of those rumors, which have since given way to dreams of obtaining Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell ... negotiations that could potentially end Randle and/or Toppin away after recently guiding the Knicks to a 2021 playoff berth.