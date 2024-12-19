Knicks Add Josh Hart to Injury List
Josh Hart is a late addition to the New York Knicks’ injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m ET, MSG/TNT). The versatile threat is listed as questionable due to personal reasons as New York (16-10) prepares to engage in an emotional interconference clash at Target Center, the second part of a three-game road trip.
Thursday, of course, will mark Karl-Anthony Towns’ visit game in Minneapolis since a multi-faceted deal sent him to Manhattan in exchange for a package headlined by Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. Despite Towns’ departure, Minnesota has kept things rolling in the rebounding game thanks mostly to the efforts of Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid.
Hart has appeared in each of the Knicks’ 26 games this season and has earned averages of 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. Though Mitchell Robinson remains out, the Knicks are slowly inching toward a fully healthy lineup.
All other absences (Boo Buie, Pacome Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti) on the New York list are stationed with the G League club in Westchester, which is preparing to defend its in-season title in Orlando. Elsewhere on the injury report, the Timberwolves are listing depth star Joe Ingles as out due to a left soleus strain.