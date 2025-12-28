The New York Knicks have done a great job of navigating numerous injuries thus far in the 2025-26 NBA regular season.

Guards Mikal Bridges and Jordan Clarkson are the only players who have appeared in all 30 games and the 2026 NBA Emirates Cup Championship, which doesn’t count toward their official ledgers.

Everyone else on the roster has missed multiple games already this season. And the team was dealt another blow with Josh Hart injuring his ankle on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He is going to miss at least the next three games. Hart isn’t even with the team on their road trip, which starts against the Atlanta Hawks, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

When will Landry Shamet return to the Knicks' lineup?

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) reacts after an injury against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While the Hart news is discouraging, the Knicks have provided a positive update on the status of one of their other sidelined players: Landry Shamet.

As shared by a league source via Ian Begley of SNY on X, the veteran wing has resumed full on-court basketball activities. The next step for him is working his way into full-contact sessions.

Shamet has been recovering from a shoulder injury suffered on Nov. 22 while playing against the Orlando Magic. At the time, it was reported that he could make a full recovery without having to undergo surgery.

Landry Shamet (shoulder) doing full on court basketball activities, per league source, and is working his way to contact. As noted at the time, Shamet should be able to fully recover without any procedures. Should be back next month, barring any setbacks — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 27, 2025

Thus far, that has proven to be the case. As long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks during his rehab, he should be back on the court with New York in January. What role he will have upon his return is anyone’s guess.

What will Landry Shamet's role be upon return to lineup?

Nov 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) warms up before a game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Shamet was a starter in his last three appearances before going down with an injury, but it is hard to envision him being inserted back into the starting five. With the emergence of Tyler Kolek off the bench, the backcourt depth chart has been shuffled since he got hurt more than a month ago.

This is a good problem for head coach Mike Brown to navigate. He would assuredly rather have too many good players to figure out how to distribute minutes than not have enough. During a marathon regular season, having as many capable producers is key to a team sustaining success.

Shamet should have a role upon his return to the court as someone whom Brown was trusting from the start. Over his first 15 appearances, he made six starts, averaging 20.9 minutes per game.

He was averaging 9.3 points, knocking down 42.4% of his 3-point attempts, which is the second-best mark on the team being Miles McBride, who is nearing a return to the lineup himself.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!