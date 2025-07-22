Knicks Courageous for Firing Tom Thibodeau
It's been almost two months since the New York Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau, which was a decision that didn't come lightly.
The Knicks made the tough decision after being just six wins away from winning their first championship since 1973.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn praised the Knicks for making the difficult choice to move on from Thibodeau.
"It took courage to fire Tom Thibodeau. This front office deduced -- likely correctly -- that the Thibodeau version of this team had hit its ceiling," Quinn wrote.
"To most teams, Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals is an acceptable outcome. The Knicks are ambitious enough to think bigger, and that's commendable. They may very well be worse under Mike Brown, but that's a risk they've deemed acceptable for the reward they're chasing."
"There is low-hanging fruit here. Thibodeau's refusal to experiment with lineups and trust his bench ultimately doomed last year's Knicks, but the front office acted quickly and decisively enough to ensure that it wouldn't ruin next year, too."
Whether or not the Knicks made the right move remains to be seen. However, the logic behind the decision makes sense.
The Knicks simply felt Thibodeau had taken the roster as far as it could and that there was someone who could have done it better. The search to get their new head coach looked slippery, but they landed on their feet by the end of it.
Maybe the Knicks are naive into thinking Mike Brown can do a better job than Thibodeau, but a fresh voice leading a locker room can spark change.
The players will put it on themselves to give Brown the best shot possible in hopes of getting the Knicks back into contention for a championship in the playoffs next season.
