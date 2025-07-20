Knicks Guard Excited to Reunite With Former Lakers Teammate
Josh Hart arrived with the New York Knicks just as the Jalen Brunson era started taking off. He has developed into something of an avatar of this current iteration of the team, with strong appearances in seven postseason series across two and a half seasons.
He's already left an impact in his short time with the Knicks between his relentless hustle and eccentric personality, strong enough to make fans forget that he was something of a journeyman before finding his way to New York. He actually started his career nearly a decade ago with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he suited up alongside another young future-Knick in Julius Randle.
Randle's since been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Knicks provided Hart with another former Lakers teammate this offseason in signing Jordan Clarkson, an award-winning bench scorer to bolster the team's supply of bucket-generators.
Hart took to the microphone in voicing his support for the move, making his feelings known with his return to "The Roommates Show," a podcast he hosts alongside Brunson that's built to indulge their joint desire to chat with and about their basketball buddies.
“I was excited. I mean, great dude, gonna fit right into the culture that we have, obviously, something that can create his own shot," Hart said. “[Clarkson] can break down the defense, and we needed at times, you know, last year. So it would be a great addition in terms of role. And also as a locker room guy.”
The Knicks pushed in their chips this offseason, committing to depth and offense in signing several experienced, rotational reserves and hiring a new coach in Mike Brown who offers some more nuanced scoring principles than what New York was used to.
Clarkson, who's come a long way since he and Hart were unproven prospects together across the country, matches the team's change in direction while providing a potential spark off of the bench for their upcoming title chase.
