Knicks PG Reunion Could Be On the Table
Former New York Knicks point guard Delon Wright is still a free agent after the team has yet to sign him.
While he isn't with a team yet, The Athletic insider James Edwards III thinks the Knicks and Wright could reunite for a second season.
"Another player on the Knicks’ roster last season, Wright had some good moments in the postseason when he was abruptly inserted by Thibodeau during the series with the Indiana Pacers. Wright’s a big guard (6-5) who also is a very good defender. New York’s roster is currently missing a proven point guard behind Jalen Brunson — I think Miles McBride would best be utilized as a shooting guard — and Wright has familiarity with the roster having joined before last season’s trade deadline," Edwards wrote.
There's a reason why the Knicks traded for Wright back in February for a young center in Jericho Sims. The Knicks feel like Wright can be a poised veteran backup for them in a playoff series should Brunson need a breather or a game off due to injury.
Wright, 33, has a decade of experience in the NBA, which began back in 2015 when he was the No. 20 overall pick by the Toronto Raptors. Wright has played for the Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Knicks throughout his career.
Wright has a ton of connections around the league and there is a reason why he is still in the league despite averaging less than seven points per game in his career. Wright is a good guy to have in the locker room, so the Knicks ought to consider the idea of bringing him back as the 15th man on the roster.
Wright won't play much for the Knicks, but he will be able to have an impact whether he's on the court or not, which is exactly the type of player the team needs moving forward.
The Knicks are just a few weeks away from the start of training camp, which will take them to Abu Dhabi for the preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 2.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!