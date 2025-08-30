Knicks Guard Could Build Sixth Man Buzz After Potential Demotion
The New York Knicks still have some lineup-related questions that need answering, and several key players could benefit from their new spots in the rotation once this upcoming roster settles into a rhythm.
Mike Brown has been tasked with building on New York's odds of exceeding last season's expectations in his first year on the job, and with the Knicks just coming off of their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, the bar's been set very high. They drew a lot of offseason attention to their bolstered rotation, complete with several newly-signed free agents, but there remains the dilemma of who'll lock down the fifth starting job alongside the talented starting unit.
Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have been starters for their entire individual stints with the Knicks, leaving Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson as the two players on the fringe still competing for the final musical chair. Hart opens the door for a potential 3&D option while Robinson's rebounding and defense fill numerous holes that are left otherwise open by the starters, allowing many analysts to make their respective case for one or the other.
Robinson made more sense down the stretch of the Knicks' recent playoff loss in his giving New York a double-big look that provided their team with more size and frontcourt deterrence, with Hart's once-lauded defense slipping alongside his already-streaky jump shot.
Although he's the technical incumbent as the full-time regular season starter, rumors of Hart's emergence as the odd man out have been bubbling since Brown replaced noted Hart-appreciator Tom Thibodeau. But should he hit the bench, some analysts are bullish on his ability to impact games as an overqualified energy player with rebounding and defensive appeal.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has already considered Hart as a wild card to look out for come next spring's award season. He lacks the raw intrigue of past Sixth Man of the Year winners, but his context on a potentially-elite team as a regularly-used and well-liked role player should do him some favors.
"Nothing screams "Wild Card!" like picking someone who started in each of his 77 regular-season games last year," Favale wrote. "Then-Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau eventually moved him to the bench during the playoffs in favor of a dual-big arrangement with Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
"Current head honcho Mike Brown may be destined to do the same if New York did, in fact, prioritize Guerschon Yabusele during free agency because of his versatility off the pine behind a two-center starting five."
His inability to provide Brunson with consistent floor-spacing has held back some key lineups all season, with last year's regularly-used starting five posting infamously unimpressive impact numbers despite being the most relied-upon combination in the league that season. But with more fluid substitutions and different ways to influence the game as a reserve, Hart could dip right back into the versatile style that got him to New York in the first place.
