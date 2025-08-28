Knicks Forward Gears Up for EuroBasket 2025
This EuroTrip is no laughing matter for New York Knicks fans.
New Yorkers eager for a Knicks fix will no doubt have their their eyes on the upcoming EuroBasket 2025 tournament, which gets underway this week in Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Poland. The main metropolitan attraction is Guerschon Yabusele, who will be repping Les Bleus of France in Group D play in Poland.
Yabusele, one of the newest Knicks after signing an offseason deal, will be the captain of the French squad that earned a silver medal at last summer's Olympics. The former Philadelphia 76er will look to lead France to one last step further in the famed tournament after placing second to Spain during the last edition in 2022.
Keep track of Yabusele and Les Bleus' progress below:
France Schedule/Results
(All Times ET)
(All Games Streaming at DAZN/Courtside 1891, Subscription Required)
(All Group Games @ Katowice, Poland)
(All Knockout Games @ Riga, Latvia)
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
Yabusele Stats
Thu., Aug 28
Belgium
11 a.m.
Sat, Aug 30
Slovenia
11 a.m.
Sun, Aug 31
Israel
11 a.m.
Tue, Sept 2
Poland
3:30 p.m.
Thu, Sept 4
Iceland
8 a.m.
Sept 6/7
Round of 16
TBD
Sept 9/10
Quarterfinals
TBD
Fri, Sept 12
Semifinals
TBD
Sun, Sept 14
Championship/3rd Place Game
TBD
Group D Standings
(Top 4 Teams Advance)
Team
Wins
Losses
Points
1. France
0
0
0
2. Belgium
0
0
0
3. Iceland
0
0
0
4. Israel
0
0
0
5. Poland
0
0
0
6. Slovenia
0
0
0
Other Notable Knicks Names
Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Greece
Antetokounmpo and his brothers make up a quarter of the Greek group, as he'll be playing with both Alex and Giannis. Thanasis spent two years in the Knicks' system, playing for the main club as well as its G League squad in Westchester.
Riccardo Fois, Italy
Fois will be joining Mike Brown's original metropolitan coaching staff after previously collaborating with the Sacramento Kings last season. Before that, he works with the Italians under the watch of Gianmarco Pozzecco.
Danilo Gallinari, Italy
EuroBasket could well be a swan song of sorts for Gallinari, named the sixth overall pick by the Knicks in 2008's draft before he was sent to the Rockies in the famed Carmelo Anthony deal. Gallinari, 37, recently earned his first professional title with Puerto Rican club Vaqueros de Bayamón. Italy is looking to medal in EuroBasket for the first time since 2003.
Willy Hernangomez, Spain
Hernangomez and his brother Juancho (best known for his role as Adam Sandler's hardwood protege in the film "Hustle") are repping Spain after the former made the All-Rookie Team as a Knick. More recently, Hernangomez has been repping the famed FC Barcelona crowd.
Rokas Joukbaitis, Lithuania
Jokubaitis has become a bit of Knicks urban legend, posting sterling numbers abroad while his draft linger in the Empire State. His Knicks entry will be further delayed, as he recently signed a long-term deal with German club Bayern Munich.
Shane Larkin, Turkey
Born in Cincinnati, Larkin was involved in the Knicks' Tyson Chandler departure and competes for thhe Turks as a naturalized player. The one-year Knick, who played 76 games in Manhattan during the 2014-15 season, has been with Istanbul-based Anadolu Efes since 2018, packing his trophy case with individual and team honors.
Kristaps Porzingis, Latvia
Fresh off a trade to the Atlanta Hawks, the 2024 champion from Boston will look to guide the Latvians, who are hosting Group A play, to their first EuroBasket medal since 1939.
