Knicks Forward Gears Up for EuroBasket 2025

A New York Knicks newcomer is one of the main attractions for France's run at the EuroBasket festivities.

Dec 25, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) drives the to basket against Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
This EuroTrip is no laughing matter for New York Knicks fans.

New Yorkers eager for a Knicks fix will no doubt have their their eyes on the upcoming EuroBasket 2025 tournament, which gets underway this week in Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Poland. The main metropolitan attraction is Guerschon Yabusele, who will be repping Les Bleus of France in Group D play in Poland.

Yabusele, one of the newest Knicks after signing an offseason deal, will be the captain of the French squad that earned a silver medal at last summer's Olympics. The former Philadelphia 76er will look to lead France to one last step further in the famed tournament after placing second to Spain during the last edition in 2022.

Keep track of Yabusele and Les Bleus' progress below:

France Schedule/Results

(All Times ET)
(All Games Streaming at DAZN/Courtside 1891, Subscription Required)
(All Group Games @ Katowice, Poland)
(All Knockout Games @ Riga, Latvia)

Date

Opponent

Time/Result

Yabusele Stats

Thu., Aug 28

Belgium

11 a.m.

Sat, Aug 30

Slovenia

11 a.m.

Sun, Aug 31

Israel

11 a.m.

Tue, Sept 2

Poland

3:30 p.m.

Thu, Sept 4

Iceland

8 a.m.

Sept 6/7

Round of 16

TBD

Sept 9/10

Quarterfinals

TBD

Fri, Sept 12

Semifinals

TBD

Sun, Sept 14

Championship/3rd Place Game

TBD

Group D Standings

(Top 4 Teams Advance)

Team

Wins

Losses

Points

1. France

0

0

0

2. Belgium

0

0

0

3. Iceland

0

0

0

4. Israel

0

0

0

5. Poland

0

0

0

6. Slovenia

0

0

0

Other Notable Knicks Names

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Greece

Antetokounmpo and his brothers make up a quarter of the Greek group, as he'll be playing with both Alex and Giannis. Thanasis spent two years in the Knicks' system, playing for the main club as well as its G League squad in Westchester.

Riccardo Fois, Italy

Fois will be joining Mike Brown's original metropolitan coaching staff after previously collaborating with the Sacramento Kings last season. Before that, he works with the Italians under the watch of Gianmarco Pozzecco.

Danilo Gallinari, Italy

EuroBasket could well be a swan song of sorts for Gallinari, named the sixth overall pick by the Knicks in 2008's draft before he was sent to the Rockies in the famed Carmelo Anthony deal. Gallinari, 37, recently earned his first professional title with Puerto Rican club Vaqueros de Bayamón. Italy is looking to medal in EuroBasket for the first time since 2003.

Willy Hernangomez, Spain

Hernangomez and his brother Juancho (best known for his role as Adam Sandler's hardwood protege in the film "Hustle") are repping Spain after the former made the All-Rookie Team as a Knick. More recently, Hernangomez has been repping the famed FC Barcelona crowd.

Rokas Joukbaitis, Lithuania

Jokubaitis has become a bit of Knicks urban legend, posting sterling numbers abroad while his draft linger in the Empire State. His Knicks entry will be further delayed, as he recently signed a long-term deal with German club Bayern Munich.

Shane Larkin, Turkey

Born in Cincinnati, Larkin was involved in the Knicks' Tyson Chandler departure and competes for thhe Turks as a naturalized player. The one-year Knick, who played 76 games in Manhattan during the 2014-15 season, has been with Istanbul-based Anadolu Efes since 2018, packing his trophy case with individual and team honors.

Kristaps Porzingis, Latvia

Fresh off a trade to the Atlanta Hawks, the 2024 champion from Boston will look to guide the Latvians, who are hosting Group A play, to their first EuroBasket medal since 1939.

