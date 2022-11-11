Knicks vs. Pistons: How & Who to Watch in Friday Night Fight

Beaten by Brooklyn, the New York Knicks have found a familiar, often reliable comfort zone: Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

The latest edition of "Friday Night Knicks" will be staged against the desperate Detroit Pistons, a rematch of the hosts' home opener on Oct. 21. New York will be looking to atone for a listless showing on Wednesday in Brooklyn, the 112-85 loss serving as its largest margin of defeat this season. Julius Randle did what he could to beautify the loss, putting in a double-double with 24 points (19 coming in the first half) and 10 rebounds though it was far from enough to counter Kevin Durant's production (29 points, 12 assists, 12 rebounds).

Detroit has struggled to live up to the promise of an opening night win, having dropped four of its past five contests. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the 128-112 final wasting a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double for Jaden Ivey. With the loss, Detroit remained winless in six attempts on the road.

The Knicks started that streak by prevailing in the second game of the season last month. That 130-106 win saw Immanuel Quickley score 20 off the bench as one of six Knicks in double-figures. New York will travel to Detroit on Nov. 29 and Jan. 15.

What: Detroit Pistons (3-9) at New York Knicks (5-6)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When/Watch: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/MSG Go

Keep An Eye On: Cam Reddish

There have been tantalizing tastes of a contract-year breakout for Reddish, who may be playing to dermine the course of his NBA future. His opening night heroics forced overtime in Memphis and his was part of a successful comeback effort in Philadelphia with a perfect shooting night off the bench and strong defensive work. As the Knicks mix things up at the shooting guard spot, removing Evan Fournier from the starting five and nursing the Quentin Grimes injury, Reddish has gotten to play premier minutes.

Things, however, have been rocky since his entry. Though he was far from the Knicks' only issue on Atlantic Avenue, Reddish was an alarming 0-for-7 from the field, part of a 3-of-20 output since he earned starting honors. His defense has been passable and he's taking care of the ball (one turnover in three starts), but if he's going to take over a starter's role ... even if some believe he's a placeholder for Grimes ... he needs to generate some more offensive momentum.

Piston to Watch: Alec Burks

Burks had probably reached his metropolitan ceiling, leaading to his trade over to the Pistons in a flurry of deals that helped make way for Jalen Brunson. While no one's clamoring for his No. 18 to be raised to the Garden rafters, Burks proved his worth as an outside threat, something the Knicks have lacked on a consistent basis in the early going. Sure, there was the record-breaking first quarter in Minneapolis on Monday but the Knicks' current success rate of 33.2 percent from three-point range ranks 24th in the Association. Burks hit a career-best 157 triples last season on 40 percent.

Though a foot injury has prevented Burks from making his Detroit debut, his upgrade to probably on Friday's injury report has many believing he'll be good to go in Manhattan. The Knicks are no stranger to losing by way of the triple (that "allowing a franchise record 27 to the Celtics" stat is going to follow them around for a while), so they'll have to keep their eye on their former comrade if and when he's ready to start his season.

