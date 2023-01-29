Brooklyn's Nine-est: Knicks Drop Another to Nets, Done In By Triples

A trip across town provided only nationally-televised heartbreak for the New York Knicks.

It was, in ironically macabre fashion, long distances that sank the New York Knicks in a short road trip on Saturday evening.

The latest battle of basketball boroughs bowed to the Brooklyn Nets, who sank 22 three-pointers in a 122-115 victory over Manhattan's Knicks at Barclays Center. Brooklyn has now won each of the last nine get-togethers, extending its longest advantage in the rivalry since an 11-game streak between 1984 and 1986.

Kyrie Irving antics paved the way to victory for the Nets: the Brooklyn star was one of four Brooklyn representatives to sink at least three triples and he tallied 20 of his game-best 31 points in a fourth quarter that saw the home team stave off several late Knick rallies.

New York (27-24) gave up at least 20 three-pointers for the fourth time this season and has dropped each of those contests. Their only advantage was a brief 1-0 lead after a Julius Randle free throw. In grim foreshadowing, their lead was erased when Royce O'Neale put in Brooklyn's first triple of the night.

Brooklyn will now visit Madison Square Garden twice, the first of those meetings slated for Feb. 13. In the meantime, the Knicks will face the Los Angeles Lakers in Manhattan on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

