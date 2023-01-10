Knicks Ex Jared Jeffries Scores New Car on 'The Price is Right'

Jeffries, who spent parts of six seasons with the New York Knicks, won a vehicle that certainly reminded him of his alma mater.

Jared Jeffries was strong enough at sinking two-point shots that he was able to build an 11-season NBA career. But it might be the number seven that has afforded him his most clutch performance yet.

Jeffries, formerly of the New York Knicks, now stands as one of the latest winners of the long-running daytime game show "The Price is Right," having earned a vehicular victory in the activity known as "One Away." In that game, contestants are shown the wrong price of a new car, with each digit said to be one number higher or lower.

Upon being informed by host Drew Carey that he has indeed surmised the correct order of high and lower digits, Jeffries high steps over to his prize, a new red Toyota that will surely invoke memories of his collegiate career with Indiana University's Hoosiers. Many users on Twitter who witnessed Jeffries' celebration remark that the 6-foot-11 forward might have some trouble slipping into the compact vehicle, but that's of little concern to the euphoric ex-Knick.

Jeffries, 41, is no stranger to television in his post-playing career, having also hosted the Outdoor Channel series "Modern Fishing with Jared Jeffries." He previously partook in parts of six seasons (2006-10, 2011-12) with the Knicks after making his NBA entry as the Washington Wizards' first draft pick (11th overall) in 2002, shortly after he guided the Hoosiers to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament title game.

In 299 games in New York, Jeffries averaged 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. Having also spent some time in Houston and Portland Jeffries put up a single-best career day in scoring with the Knicks in March 2008, earning 21 in a loss to Toronto.

