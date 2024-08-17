Knicks Lineup Brings One Key Advantage
The New York Knicks are coming into the season with some new faces and opportunities to do things a little bit different.
That comes with the addition of Mikal Bridges, who can play multiple positions and defend nearly everybody on the team. On top of that, the team has Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa expected to man the middle instead of Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that the Knicks have a lot of flexibility to work with when it comes to constructing various lineups.
"New York has lineup buttons to push not available to every team. And while head coach Tom Thibodeau isn't known for off-beat exploration, he's warmed up to playing smaller over the past season-and-a-half—a development that also bodes well for these Knicks," Favale writes.
The Knicks showcased some of this flexibility last season, especially with players like Josh Hart able to play 2-4 and Donte DiVincenzo able to slide in other spots. That flexibility has now been maximized with Bridges and the team will have the chance to run a number of different lineups to determine which fivesome works best for them for the playoffs.
Having as many combinations as possible will prepare the Knicks for the postseason and enable them to potentially make a deep run in the Eastern Conference.
The locks for the best lineups will be Jalen Brunson at point guard and OG Anunoby either at the small or power forward position. Then, the Knicks can run three of Miles McBride, Julius Randle, Robinson, Achiuwa, Bridges, Hart and DiVincenzo depending on whatever matchup the opposing team gives.
This factor should make the Knicks incredibly dangerous going into the upcoming season.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!