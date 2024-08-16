Trae Young Disappointed With Knicks Holiday Game
It's not a happy holiday for Trae Young, who has to face the New York Knicks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Atlanta Hawks star isn't so much upset about the assignment ... MLK Day is one of the NBA's claimed holidays ... as he is about the location. Young's Hawks are set to face the Knicks as part of the NBA's seven-game slate on Jan. 20 at Madison Square Garden rather than Atlanta's State Farm Arena and he's not too pleased about it if a recent X post is any indication.
"MLK disappointed in y’all, @NBA," Young said. "I’m sorry, Atlanta."
The full 2024-25 slate was released on Thursday with the slate set to tip off on Oct. 22 when the Knicks go to Boston.
Young quoted the NBA's announcement of the national television slate for MLK Day, which features the Dallas Mavericks facing the Charlotte Hornets on NBA TV before a TNT doubleheader showcasing a showcasing a showdown between Minnesota and Memphis before things wrap with a 2022 NBA Finals rematch of Boston and Golden State.
While the Hawks don't have a holiday residency on the day honoring the civil rights leader (much like the Detroit Lions/Dallas Cowboys do for the NFL's Thanksgiving Day proceedings), recent seasons have placed the Hawks at home. The holida carries a special meaning for the city, as King was born and raised in Atlanta, where he lived until he was 12 years old. With that in mind, the Hawks would often host a game at their home arena and even introduced an alternate jersey bearing Kings initials in 2020.
Young, best-known for his postseason showcase in the opening round of the 2021 playoffs, will look to shed some otherwise bad karma against the Knicks come Jan. 21, as his teams are 5-14 against the Knicks in the regular seasons. The Knicks face the Hawks four times this season, beginning with a Nov. 6 tilt in Atlanta.
