Knicks at Grizzlies, Season Opener: How & What to Watch

One of the most hopeful iterations of the New York Knicks' seemingly eternal rebuild gets underway on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

A summer full of imaginary trades, lineup adjustments, draft choices, and, presumably, trophy hoists is about to give way to the real thing.

The New York Knicks' 2022-23 season tips off to a literal tune on Wednesday night, as the Manhattanites descend upon the Home of the Blues in Memphis. It will stand as the first of two meetings between the Knicks and Grizzlies this season, with the latter coming to Madison Square Garden on Nov. 27.

This season will see the Knicks trying to avenge a disappointing follow-up to their fourth-seed placement upon the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, finishing 37-45 in an 11th-place posting, seven games out of the Play-In Tournament festivities. While their most magical offseason dreams weren't realized, the team at least broke out of a blueprint to shore up its present and future, inking returning franchise face RJ Barrett to a first-time extension while inviting Western Conference playoff hero HJalen Brunson over from Dallas.

Meanwhile, Memphis is fresh off a 56-win season that tied for the best tally in franchise history and yielded their first-ever division title (ironically winning a trophy named after Knicks legend Willis Reed). Their season nonetheless ended in heartbreak, as they were ousted in six games by the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in the West's semifinal round.

What: New York Knicks (0-0) at Memphis Grizzlies (0-0)

Where: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

When/Watch: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/WatchESPN

Keep An Eye On: Jalen Brunson

In the eye of uncertainty that defines the Knicks' new century fortunes, team management has at least created one assurance: for better or worse, this latest iteration of the long-gestating plan to make things right has a few faces to it ... 104 million to be precise.

That's what the Knicks owe Brunson over the next four seasons, attaching the direction of the franchise to the former Dallas Maverick. Brunson was one of the frontcourt faces of the Villanova Wildcats' success (a tenure that included postseason success at Madison Square Garden) but New York is undoubtedly the first time he'll have full-time marquee player duties for a full season.

Little more needs to be written about Brunson's brilliant postseason affairs, especially those without the Luka Doncic safety blanket. But can he maintain it for a full season or will he lose premier duties to RJ Barrett? Brunson himself has mentioned that he's not supposed to be a hardwood "savior" in New York but his newly printed price tag says otherwise.

Opening night will go a long way toward forming the narrative of the Knicks this season. If he succeeds, it won't change too much, but at least the team frees itself from a few days of scrutiny from the talking heads of daytime sports television.

Grizzly to Watch: Ja Morant

Trolling the Knicks' draft night misfortunes is a ridiculously tried exercise, especially when it comes to the factors beyond their control. Reminding New Yorkers that Stephen Curry was chosen one pick before their selection in 2009 is more of an NBA Finals tradition than Mike Breen's "BANG!" at this point.

Such hardwood comedians will no doubt try to link Morant and the Knicks for as long as they can: a poor bounce of the ping-pong balls infamously booted the Knicks from Morant/Zion Williamson territory in 2019 forcing them to "settle" for Barrett.

While Morant's star status is more than confirmed, he too comes into Wednesday's contest looking to prove his Association worth: there's no way of knowing, after all, how much NBA history shifted upon suffering the knee injury that opened the door for the Warriors to continue their dynastic ways.

Morant has plenty of de facto consolation prizes to his name, including succeeding Julius Randle as the NBA's Most Improved Player. But, like Brunson, he'll be ridiculously determined to convince lingering doubters that a late spring showcase wasn't a fluke.

