Knicks Guard Fired Up About New Coach
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is entering his first season with the team, but before the year starts, he needs to get to know the players he will be working with.
One of those players is backup guard Miles McBride, who is an underrated part of the winning equation for the Knicks.
McBride spoke about the decision to fire Tom Thibodeau and hire Brown and what it means moving forward.
“The run we’ve had, winning 50 games (and playoff success); it’s above my pay grade on the decisions but I’m excited to start this new chapter,” McBride said via SNY insider Ian Begley.
Thibodeau was the only head coach McBride had known in the NBA. McBride was chosen in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft and had a tough time navigating Thibodeau's decisions to keep him on the bench.
However, once Thibodeau began to trust McBride as he developed his game, the Knicks head coach tended to rely on the reserve guard often.
Now, McBride is moving onto Brown, hoping he can be the coach that will get the Knicks over the hump. McBride spoke about his early interactions with Brown and the excitement surrounding the new head coach.
“We’ve definitely had a good couple of conversations. He’s really excited. I’m really excited. And I think it’s going to be a great year,” McBride said via Begley.
McBride continues to make strides in the league and the hope for him is to make even more money when he becomes a free agent in 2027. This gives McBride up to two seasons to figure out how to maximize his value with the Knicks under Brown to possibly earn the biggest paycheck of his NBA career when he hits the open market.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!