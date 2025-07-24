Knicks Labeled Contender in Latest Power Rankings
The New York Knicks have carefully maneuvered through an offseason in which nearly every team is competing to make moves, and they've positioned themselves towards the top of next season's projected ranking with a well-executed offseason of adding to their competitive roster.
The reigning Eastern Conference Finalists look like they'll at least match last season's roaring playoff success, favored as one of the best teams to look forward to in 2025-26.
Law Murray of The Athletic banged out a power ranking of every NBA team as the offseason approaches the bleak silence of late summer, placing the Knicks just short of the list's peak. He placed them at No. 2, just short of the team to beat in the Oklahoma City Thunder in rewarding them for their savvy free agency pickups and big-name coaching hire.
"It’s all about new coach Mike Brown and how he may reimagine what is largely the same team that went to the Eastern Conference finals," he wrote. "[Jordan] Clarkson should be an upgrade on [Cameron] Payne, while [Guerschon] Yabusele should be an upgrade on [Precious] Achiuwa."
"The offense could be even better, though the question of how well this team can defend with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will persist. New York should still add a couple more players, especially in the frontcourt and on the wing."
Those picky decisions on which free agents to prioritize has pushed the contenders even closer to potential Eastern Conference dominance, as they lead all eastern squads in the projection. They're aided by that roster flexibility they've so savored, still retaining room to bring in one more veteran to assist in the Knicks' title hunt. It's those wild card newcomers, joining a known winning formula, who have sealed the team's consensus as one of the league's elites heading into the fall.
