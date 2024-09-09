Knicks Star Shouts Out Commanders
Josh Hart plays for the New York Knicks, but his football allegiance doesn't belong to the city.
In fact, it belongs to one of their biggest rivals on the NFC side.
Hart tweeted his support for the Washington Commanders in their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend.
Hart walked away disappointed with the Week 1 result as the Commanders lost 37-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he can have some solace in that his new quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for a pair of touchdowns in his NFL debut.
Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, won the Heisman Trophy last season at LSU and was seen as the best prospect in this year's class out of everyone apart from Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman winner from USC who was drafted by the Chicago Bears.
Hart has a good reason for his Commanders fandom, mainly for the reason that he was born in Silver Spring, Md., a suburb of Washington D.C. Hart attended Wheaton High School in Silver Spring before transferring to Sidwell Friends School in D.C.
This isn't the first time Hart has tweeted his support for his hometown NFL team. Back in 2020, Hart tried to recruit star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Washington when he was itching for a trade from the Minnesota Vikings.
Diggs, a Maryland native, ultimately was traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he played four seasons. Now, he is with the Houston Texans, so Hart's attempts at recruitment were unsuccessful.
It will be interesting to see how loud Hart is in his Commanders fandom next week when Daniel Jones and the New York Giants head to the nation's capital to face off against Washington in an NFC East rivalry game.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!