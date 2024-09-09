All Knicks

Knicks Star Shouts Out Commanders

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is a Washington D.C. native.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball up court against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) brings the ball up court against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Hart plays for the New York Knicks, but his football allegiance doesn't belong to the city.

In fact, it belongs to one of their biggest rivals on the NFC side.

Hart tweeted his support for the Washington Commanders in their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend.

Hart walked away disappointed with the Week 1 result as the Commanders lost 37-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he can have some solace in that his new quarterback Jayden Daniels ran for a pair of touchdowns in his NFL debut.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, won the Heisman Trophy last season at LSU and was seen as the best prospect in this year's class out of everyone apart from Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman winner from USC who was drafted by the Chicago Bears.

Hart has a good reason for his Commanders fandom, mainly for the reason that he was born in Silver Spring, Md., a suburb of Washington D.C. Hart attended Wheaton High School in Silver Spring before transferring to Sidwell Friends School in D.C.

This isn't the first time Hart has tweeted his support for his hometown NFL team. Back in 2020, Hart tried to recruit star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Washington when he was itching for a trade from the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs, a Maryland native, ultimately was traded to the Buffalo Bills, where he played four seasons. Now, he is with the Houston Texans, so Hart's attempts at recruitment were unsuccessful.

It will be interesting to see how loud Hart is in his Commanders fandom next week when Daniel Jones and the New York Giants head to the nation's capital to face off against Washington in an NFC East rivalry game.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News