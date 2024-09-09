Knicks Facing Limited Options in Future
The New York Knicks paid a king's ransom to have Mikal Bridges come over in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
In the deal, the Knicks sent over an unprotected 1st-round pick in 2025, an unprotected 1st-round pick in 2027, an unprotected 1st-round pick in 2029, an unprotected 1st-round pick in 2031, an unprotected pick swap in 2028, a top-four protected 2025 1st-round pick via Bucks and a 2nd round pick in 2025.
That leaves the Knicks with very little wiggle room and assets to work with for any potential future trades.
"They still have the Detroit Pistons’ 2025 first-round pick, which is heavily protected, and the Washington Wizards’ 2025 first-rounder, which is so protected that it’s more likely to convey as two second-rounders a couple of years down the line. They can swap first-rounders with another team in 2026 and ’30, as well," The Athletic insider Fred Katz writes.
The Knicks also have two second-round picks each in 2025-28, but that likely won't fetch them very much value on the trade market.
The Knicks are in a contending window, but they likely aren't on the same level that the Boston Celtics were this past season when they won the championship. This means that upgrades are going to have to come at some point, and the trade market is the best way to make a true swing.
The Bridges trade certainly limits them in that department, but they aren't completely barren. The best assets they currently have are those two protected first-round picks for this year, even if they aren't likely to convey any time soon.
The Knicks hope Bridges will bridge the gap between them and the Celtics, but if they need more reinforcements, they will have to get creative in how to acquire them.
