All Knicks

Knicks Facing Limited Options in Future

The New York Knicks don't have much left in the bank when it comes to trade assets.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball while New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball while New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) defends during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks paid a king's ransom to have Mikal Bridges come over in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

In the deal, the Knicks sent over an unprotected 1st-round pick in 2025, an unprotected 1st-round pick in 2027, an unprotected 1st-round pick in 2029, an unprotected 1st-round pick in 2031, an unprotected pick swap in 2028, a top-four protected 2025 1st-round pick via Bucks and a 2nd round pick in 2025.

That leaves the Knicks with very little wiggle room and assets to work with for any potential future trades.

"They still have the Detroit Pistons’ 2025 first-round pick, which is heavily protected, and the Washington Wizards’ 2025 first-rounder, which is so protected that it’s more likely to convey as two second-rounders a couple of years down the line. They can swap first-rounders with another team in 2026 and ’30, as well," The Athletic insider Fred Katz writes.

The Knicks also have two second-round picks each in 2025-28, but that likely won't fetch them very much value on the trade market.

The Knicks are in a contending window, but they likely aren't on the same level that the Boston Celtics were this past season when they won the championship. This means that upgrades are going to have to come at some point, and the trade market is the best way to make a true swing.

The Bridges trade certainly limits them in that department, but they aren't completely barren. The best assets they currently have are those two protected first-round picks for this year, even if they aren't likely to convey any time soon.

The Knicks hope Bridges will bridge the gap between them and the Celtics, but if they need more reinforcements, they will have to get creative in how to acquire them.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News