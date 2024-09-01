Has Knicks Star Lost Place on Roster?
The New York Knicks have a three-time All-Star in Julius Randle, but his place on the team and in the organization will be put into question over the next year.
Randle turns 30 in November and is entering the final year of his contract, so an extension is due for him. That being said, his place on the team is up in the air because he missed most of the second half of the season with a shoulder injury that needed surgery.
The Knicks experienced a lot of success in spite of Randle's absence, so they know that they can get to the second round of the playoffs without him, but New York has other expectations.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley looks at what the worst-case scenario could be for Randle this season.
"Randle's inconsistent outside shooting sometimes gums things up on offense. So, too, can his tendency to be overly deliberate with the basketball. If he isn't operating within the flow of this attack—which would otherwise be machine-like given the chemistry of the 'Nova Knicks—then he probably isn't helping this team much, even if his counting categories remain roughly the same," Buckley writes. "If his fit looks questionable, New York might have to rethink its future with him, since he has the option of reaching free agency next offseason. If it's clear the Knicks need more to contend, there could be trade buzz brewing around Randle."
The Knicks want Randle to work out and for him to be on the team long term, but they need to look at a potential reality to where that may not be what's best for them. Maintaining flexibility when it comes to Randle will put the Knicks in the best position possible moving forward.
