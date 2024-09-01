All Knicks

Has Knicks Star Lost Place on Roster?

The New York Knicks need to ingratiate Julius Randle back into the mix.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) moves against Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) moves against Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks have a three-time All-Star in Julius Randle, but his place on the team and in the organization will be put into question over the next year.

Randle turns 30 in November and is entering the final year of his contract, so an extension is due for him. That being said, his place on the team is up in the air because he missed most of the second half of the season with a shoulder injury that needed surgery.

The Knicks experienced a lot of success in spite of Randle's absence, so they know that they can get to the second round of the playoffs without him, but New York has other expectations.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley looks at what the worst-case scenario could be for Randle this season.

"Randle's inconsistent outside shooting sometimes gums things up on offense. So, too, can his tendency to be overly deliberate with the basketball. If he isn't operating within the flow of this attack—which would otherwise be machine-like given the chemistry of the 'Nova Knicks—then he probably isn't helping this team much, even if his counting categories remain roughly the same," Buckley writes. "If his fit looks questionable, New York might have to rethink its future with him, since he has the option of reaching free agency next offseason. If it's clear the Knicks need more to contend, there could be trade buzz brewing around Randle."

The Knicks want Randle to work out and for him to be on the team long term, but they need to look at a potential reality to where that may not be what's best for them. Maintaining flexibility when it comes to Randle will put the Knicks in the best position possible moving forward.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News