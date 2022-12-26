Knicks Have 'Internally' Discussed Trading For Philadelphia Christmas Guest

Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers made themselves at home att Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Could he do so on a full-time basis with the New York Knicks?

There is often a sense of relief when Christmas guests make their way home. While the New York Knicks are probably among that beleaguered group after Sunday's events, there are hints that they may want a particular guest or two to stick around.

SNY's Ian Begley said that the Knicks have "talked internally" about acquiring Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, a conversation that reportedly began before the team embarked upon an eight-game winning streak that placed them among the six automatic Eastern Conference playoff spots.

Harris is in the midst of his fifth season in Philadelphia, 119-112 victors in Sunday's holiday get-together. He has appeared in and started 29 games thus far this season. He had eight points and six rebounds as the Knicked dropped their third in a row on Sunday.

Trading for Harris, who's in the penultimate year of a $180 million contract inked in July 2019 (one that has over $78 million in guarantees left on it), would come at a relative price but the Knicks indeed have prime veteran candidates (bench dwellers like Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, and Derrick Rose) and draft capital to offer. Additionally, as Begley notes, Tom Thibodeau had some particular praise for Harris leading up to Sunday's Christmas clash, calling him "one of the most underrated players in the league.”

Begley also brings up the fact that the surging 76ers may be looking to clear some financial space for an eventful offseason, one whose gossip unofficially began yesterday when it was reported that James Harden could seek a return to Houston this summer. Philadelphia also has to worry about franchise face and Sunday hero Joel Embiid, who also hit free agency this summer.

On the Knicks' end, however, one has to ponder whether a move like this would mean the end for Julius Randle. The earner of a four-year, $117 million extension has been one of the primary reasons behind the team's resurgence but has been no stranger to trade discussions. It's unlikely that the team would take on a similarly skilled player like Harris and keep him on the bench, so the team has some big decisions to ponder as the season inches toward the midway point.

In the meantime, the Knicks (18-16) will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night on the road against the Dallas Mavericks (8:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

