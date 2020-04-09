Knicks SI 2K20 fantasy tournament: And the winner is...

Welcome to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tournament, in which eight of our writers drafted every Knick available to us in NBA 2K20 in order to simulate a winner-take-all single-elimination bracket of the greatest players to ever dawn the blue-and-orange. We will be posting results, interviews with the general managers and accompanying highlights with every game. Please note that if any jersey numbers that seem off or any players that weren't drafted end up getting minutes, it was due to a limitation in the game. Enjoy!

It all came down to this. Eight writers, eight teams, one draft. The best Knicks of all time, competing with eachother for a shot at glory.

Team Kris made it this far behind the dynamic combo of Earl Monroe and Bernard King, while Team Lauren dominated inside with Patrick Ewing and Kristaps Porzingis. The two teams entered the fourth quarter of their championship match-up tied, but it was Team Lauren who pulled away despite quiet performances from her best two players.

"Well first off, IT'SSS LITTT," Russell said, clearly still drunk from celebrating with her squad. "I said it was championship or bust, and guess what we didn't make it a bust. Shout out to Elf[rid Payton] for coming in clutch, last game wasn't his best, but having a double-double in the championship with 25 points and 15 assists is a great job."

Leading the way for Team Lauren was Dick Barnett, who put up 30 and a near triple-double. Charles Smith chipped in 22, leaving Ewing and Porzingis as, surprisingly, the two lowest scorers on the team.

On the flip side, King did what he could offensively, putting up 44 points on 17-30 shooting, but received little help. Marcus Camby had a solid 20-rebound night, but Earl Monroe wasn't the threat he had been all tournament, and both Julius Randle (despite the triple-double) and Damyean Dotson regressed.

"Definitely not happy with the outcome but I'm glad we made it here at least," Pursiainen said. "We struggled with efficiency tonight. I think the guys needed to get more threes up. Either way, it was a good game and I'm proud of my players for their efforts tonight.

That wraps up the Knicks SI 2K20 fantasy tournament. Full box scores from the championship game can be found below.

Team Kris