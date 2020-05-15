Predicting The New York Liberty Starting Lineup

The New York Liberty will be running under first-year head coach Walt Hopkins this upcoming season. Hopkins has made it clear he wants the team to shoot more 3's and isn't afraid to role out a small-ball lineup. Here is who I think Coach Hopkins will have in his starting 5 on opening night.

PG - Sabrina Ionescu

Starting at the 1 I have the number 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu. The triple-double queen can really do it all. The rookie is a playmaker and should bring some new flare to the point guard spot that New York has not seen in a while.

SG - Asia Durr

2019's number two overall pick should be in for a big sophomore season. Durr battled a groin injury her rookie year which cut her season short. She played in 18 games and averaged 9.7 points per game. Asia Durr is a scorer and has an incredibly smooth shot, I wouldn't be surprised if we see her break her career-high in points, 20, multiple times next season.

SF - Kia Nurse

Speaking of players taking big leaps in their sophomore season, let's talk about a one who did that last year, Kia Nurse. Nurse's second season was a breakout one. She was voted an All-Star Game starter and averaged 13.7 points per game. Her ability to shoot the 3 ball is going to be key in the Walt Hopkins offense.

PF - Amanda Zahui B

Amanda Zahui B can score from all three levels. She scored her career-high 37 points last season while putting on a show vs the Sparks. In that game, she was 13-16 from the floor and 7-8 from beyond the arc. Zahui B is another player whose ability to drain the 3 ball will be crucial in this new offense.

C-Kiah Stokes

Kiah Stokes will be returning to New York for the upcoming season. Stokes is going to be a critical piece on the defensive end for the Liberty. Also, expect her to have a big presence on the glass. As the Liberty look to roll with a smaller lineup under Walt Hopkins, Stokes will most likely have key defensive matchups with bigs like Brittney Griner and Liz Cambage.