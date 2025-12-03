Jalen Brunson Blames Himself for Knicks Loss

The New York Knicks just snapped their four-game winning streak against the Boston Celtics, falling 117-123 on an unusually off night for star guard Jalen Brunson.

Brunson, who has recovered nicely in recent weeks after a Grade 1 ankle sprain kept him out briefly, put up 15 points, shot just 12.5% from three, and committed three turnovers. After an elite start, the Knicks lost a winnable game.

“I didn’t do my team any type of service,” Brunson said, per the New York Post. “Yeah, that’s a little unfortunate.”

“Throughout the game. I just didn’t help at all.”

Head coach Mike Brown wasn't too concerned about the off night, but stressed that their superstar needs to be more aggressive.

“I thought he got the normal looks that he normally takes. So he’s got to keep shooting them, he’s got to keep getting to his spots,” Brown said. “I thought he took good 3s, too. They just didn’t go in. And that happens sometimes. So a guy like him, he’s got to keep letting it fly if he’s open.”

A Bright Spot

Mikal Bridges put up 35 points in the loss, with six rebounds and three assists, shooting 8-of-12 from three. Since OG Anunoby's departure due to a recent hamstring injury, Bridges has shown up as one of the Knicks' most reliable pieces.

Bridges is currently third in PPG (17.7) behind Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, third in assists per game (4.3) behind Brunson and Josh Hart and leading the team in three-point field-goal percentage (44.2%), steals per game (2.1) and blocks per game (1.2).

An incredible performance for Mikal Bridges despite the loss 👏 pic.twitter.com/aL9pnpG76N — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 3, 2025

Bridges chalked the loss up to sloppy play.

“We weren’t guarding the ball well, but, also, secondary help,” Bridges said, via The Athletic. “Obviously, we have to guard the ball well. But there was no help the helper. We can’t do that to a really good team. It felt like we were leaving guys on an island, and guys can get blown by — there was no stepping over and making them kick it out.”

Other players talked about being bored with the kind of play it takes to be perfect, citing that as a fatal flaw in the odd loss, and now is not the time. Now fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 13-7 record, the Knicks are 3-6 on the road and need to be locked in to really contend again.

In their first season under new direction, the expectations for Brown are high, and their star needs to be on his game.

