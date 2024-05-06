Liberty's Ohemaa Nyanin Named WNBA Golden State GM
The Bay Area has found gold with the New York Liberty.
The WNBA's Golden State expansion franchise announced on Monday that Ohemma Nyanin, formerly the Liberty's assistant general manager, would serve as its original general manager. The American University alumna, who previously appeared on the Eagles' women's basketball team, also carries front office experience with Team USA Basketball.
“I am truly honored to be chosen as the first general manager of WNBA Golden State,” said Nyanin, per Jordan Baker of KRON. “Throughout the interview process, it was clear that bringing a WNBA team to the Bay Area was meticulously thought out and those involved are motivated changemakers who will be proactive in growing the league. I look forward to joining this franchise and building a competitive basketball team that the fans deserve.”
Nyanain had been with the Liberty since 2019, originally serving as the director of basketball operations before she was moved to assistant G.M. under Jonathan Kolb. She played a major role in assembling the current Liberty roster that features several All-Stars and legends of the WNBA game, including last offseason's bustling bunch of transactions that yielded Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vanderloot, and reigning MVP Breanna Stewart.
Kolb wished Nyanin well in a statement released by the Liberty.
“Ohemaa was my first call in 2019 and we have shared an unbreakable bond ever since," Kolb said. "To say I’m ecstatic is an understatement. Ohemaa effortlessly threads the needle of being authentic while graceful. She is proof positive that if you put in the work, dreams can come true. I consider myself so grateful to have the opportunity to miss someone so much. The “Golden State” got brighter today. Go shine, O.”
The Golden State WNBA franchise is set to become the WNBA's 13th team and is expected to make its debut in 2025 at Chase Center, the home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has hinted that an expansion draft could be held before the end of the year.
In the meantime, the Liberty will open its 2024 season on May 14 against the Washington Mystics.
