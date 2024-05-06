Mark Jackson Shuts Down Jalen Brunson 'Greatest Knick' Hype
Mama, there goes that New York Knicks take.
Jalen Brunson is the talk of this metropolitan town and rightfully so: Brunson is the current leader among active NBA playoff scorers, averaging 35.5 points in a six-game series win over the Philadelphia 76ers, and has the Knicks engaged in their most realistic and hopeful attempt at an NBA title in quite some time.
Brunson's prowess has led some to declare that he's ready to take over the all-time metropolitan hardwood throne. Knicks legend Charles Oakley, for example, called Brunson "the best thing since Walt Frazier," while ESPN analyst Jay Williams claimed he would "go down as one of the greatest Knicks, if not the greatest, Knick ever."
But one former Knick isn't blinded by apparent recency bias: longtime NBA veteran/analyst Mark Jackson took advantage of Knicks legend Patrick Ewing's visit to his web series to make his case for Ewing's inclusion among the greatest New Yorkers, claiming Brunson still has a bit to learn if he's going to be included in the same category as No. 33.
"We love Oak. Oak's a warrior and a tremendous teammate, tremendous guy. But Oak made the statement that Jalen Brunson is the greatest New York Knick basketball player since Clyde Frazier. Timeout," Jackson declared on his eponymous show. "Are you kidding me? Again, I love you Oak, but what are you doing? Let me introduce you again to the greatest Knick, not just since Clyde Frazier, the greatest New York Knick basketball player of all time, that includes everybody."
"You put everybody that ever played in the blue and orange and you put them on the draft board, the No. 1 pick is Patrick Ewing."
Ewing still stands as the Knicks' all-time leader in several major departments, including points, games played, total rebounds, steals, and blocks. While Jackson no doubt appreciates Brunson's ongoing efforts, he hoped fans wouldn't let modern euphoria blind them to Ewing's endless list of metropolitan accomplishments accumulated over 15 seasons in Manhattan.
"It is beyond question, no question, that (Ewing) is the best to ever do it in blue and orange."
For his part, Ewing tried not to get involved in the metropolitan GOAT discussion, remarking that he was only happy for the success that Brunson and head coach Tom Thibodeau have developed. Ewing tried to say that both Frazier and the late Willis Reed could lay claim to the title, but Jackson politely shut down Ewing's humbleness.
"I watched those guys, and they're great, and I loved them growing up, and they were heroes of mine," Jackson told Ewing. "But it's you."
Brunson can certainly make his case for the greatest Knick of all time by doing the one thing Ewing could not: win an NBA title. The journey continues on Monday night when the Knicks open an Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
