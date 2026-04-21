3 Biggest Mike Brown Mistakes That Cost Knicks in Game 2

The Knicks will wake up on Tuesday knowing they completely gave away Game 2. Poor execution and mental lapses by the players certainly played a role, but this stinging loss falls squarely on Mike Brown's shoulders.

There were a few major blunders Brown was directly responsible for that stood out Monday night, and New York's head coach needs to learn from them if the Knicks are going to advance over Atlanta.

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Bench lineup shenanigans

Game 2 was a clear case of the Knicks playing with their food and not focusing on putting a team that was on the ropes away. This was made clear by Brown's bench-heavy lineups that allowed Atlanta to get back into the game when it was on the verge of becoming decided,

At the start of the second quarter, with New York up nine, Brown opted to run out the bench quartet of Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Mitchell Robinson with OG Anunoby. The lack of a true point guard and creator was painfully evident. Shamet committed two quick turnovers, while McBride—who isn't a PG despite the ball often finding his hands—continued his shooting struggles since coming back from injury.

This opportunity to turn a growing lead into a massive deficit early in the content was absolutely squandered, as the Hawks managed to retake the lead briefly. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns didn't check in until the 6:32 mark, only up five.

The third quarter ended with a similar opening to blow the game wide open with NY up 91-79. Yet, for some unknown reason, Brown went back to the bench-heavy lineup. Even with Jose Alvarado on the floor, the second unit still failed to generate offense, and Brunson and Towns came back to a nine-point lead with eight minutes left.

Obviously, a lot went wrong after Brunson and Towns came back in for this game to result in a loss. But Brown could've limited his team's implosion potential by being smarter with lineups through the contest. He easily could've made sure to stagger his two stars, ensuring a primary offensive option to go through was on the floor at all times.

Mike Brown about non-Brunson and KAT lineups: "I don't (think) the game got away there. We've played that lineup at end of regular season and it was pretty good." pic.twitter.com/Fl3KRF1vNH — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) April 21, 2026

What makes this even more frustrating is the fact there's clear data that supports doing just that. During the regular season, the team posted an offensive rating over 120 in three scenarios: Brunson and Towns on the floor together, Brunson off and Towns on, and Brunson on and Towns off. The one scenario that was clearly worse? When both were off the floor, which saw just a 104.3 offensive rating in 290 minutes.

Late-game mismanagement

Another important job for the head coach is to help keep his team in check when they start to spiral. Yet, Brown was more of hinderance as New York looked to close things out.

First off, he didn't take advantage of his use-it-or-lost-it timeout before the 3-minute mark in the fourth quarter. He had every reason to take advantage of this free reset as he watched his team go scoreless and Atlanta close the lead to 100-99 right before the TO deadline.

Instead, Brown let this timeout expire; then he used one of his two remaining breaks only 17 seconds later at 2:43. This was an entirely avoidable blunder that put his team in a way worse position by having just one TO for the remaining stretch.

For some reason, this timeout was called & it's why the Knicks didn't have a timeout with 5 seconds left down 1.



Completely indefensible. https://t.co/XfnneTC7uB pic.twitter.com/sPnIXrV8V3 — Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) April 21, 2026

Of course, this came back to bite them in a contest that went down to the wire. New York used its final timeout with 10 seconds left, and though it led to a three that made the game 107-106, Brown then couldn't set up a play when CJ McCollum missed the two ensuing free throws. This led to an ice-cold Mikal Bridges taking a step-back fadeaway in transition as time was running out, which was off, to the surprise of no one.

With the team down just one, the Knicks could've gotten something going to the rim if they had called time. Or at least put the ball in the hands of Brunson and/or Towns, who had better nights offensively.

Letting Jalen Brunson get tunnel vision

Another factor that allowed the Hawks to claw their way back into this game is the fact Jalen Brunson produced too many empty possessions with the ball in his hands.

The star guard defaulted into iso mode in the second half, freezing out his teammates and making the offense predictable. He finished the night with seven assists, but six of there were in the first half.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns saw just two shot attempts in the entire fourth quarter, and six of Towns' meager 18 points came off of offensive rebounds as he had to produce for himself rather than be set up by his running mate.

Even more problematic for Brown is the fact Brunson's isos aren't leading to much success. Per Synergy, the guard has logged 12 isolation possessions during the postseason so far, but that has generated just six points.

Digging even further, Brunson recorded a field goal percentage of only 33.3 when taking seven or more dribbles in Game 2 — yet they were his most frequent method (57.7%) of shot attempts. Also, 61.5% of his attempted field goals came after touching the ball for six seconds or more, showcasing how much the flow was dictated by him.

It's not a total shock Brunson wanted the ball in his hands with Bridges (3-of-10 from the field) and Josh Hart (1-of-5 from deep) struggling with shooting on Monday. But it's on Brown to also make sure his offense doesn't become one-dimensional, as the hero ball comes at a cost to everyone else, especially when it's not even working.