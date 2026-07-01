3 Free Agents Knicks Must Now Target to Replace Mitchell Robinson

With James Dolan's mandate to stay below the second apron, Mitchell Robinson's departure was expected, if not a foregone conclusion. That doesn't make it any easier for Knicks fans to contextualize having to say goodbye a fan favorite who was also the longest-tenured Knick.

The front office doesn't have time to dwell, though. With both Robinson and third-string center Ariel Hukporti gone, Karl-Anthony Towns becomes the only center on the roster. So who are the most realistic free agent targets to replace Robinson?

1. Kevon Looney

I wrote about Kevon Looney as a likely option just a few days ago, and still think that he's a very likely option. Looney isn't the explosive athlete or lob threat that Robinson is. But he's still a solid backup center.

The former Warrior played in just 21 games as a Pelican last season, though he's been much more healthy than Robinson in the years prior. He also logged a 62.5% contested offensive rebounding percentage while averaging 5.6 offensive rebounds and 1.2 blockers per 36 minutes this past campaign.

All those numbers are below Robinson's. But what Looney gives up in those areas, he makes up for with his passing.

The veteran big man isn't a primary playmaker, though he is a better connective passer than Robinson ever was or will be. Looney averaged an impressive four assists per 36 minutes in two of his last three seasons. His added passing could be a weapon off the bench for for Mike Brown, who was an assistant coach of Looney's in Golden State.

With the Pelicans looking to shed salary and stay young, it's unlikely they bring Looney back. If the Knicks want him, they can likely convince him to take a minimum to compete for a ring and play for his former assistant coach. That being said, New York could be concerned about his mobility and health, so he's not the only guy they should bring in.

2. Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond will now likely be available with Philadelphia having signed Hukporti Wednesday morning.

Drummond is a flawed player, who can leave fanbases pulling their hair out and scratching their heads. As Knicks fans saw this past postseason, his defense, especially when asked to switch or play drop coverage, can be abysmal. But he does one thing incredibly well. And it happens to be the thing they'll miss the most from Robinson.

Even as he ages, Drummond remains an elite offensive rebounder. In fact, he's still one of the best in the league. He had a 72% contested offensive rebounding percentage, which was just slightly lower than Robinson's. And he was third in the league in offensive rebounds per 36 minutes.

Robinson is the better offensive rebounder at this point in their careers, and he's a significantly better defender overall as well. But if the Knicks want to continue having offensive rebounding be an important part of what they do, Drummond may be their best option.

3. Nick Richards

Nick Richards has some offensive skills and a softer touch than many of the remaining free agent centers. So there is some offensive upside there. But that's about it.

He is not a great defender, struggles with making quick decisions, and doesn't make connective plays often. Richards also lacks physicality—something the Knicks have prided themselves on over the last few seasons.

But, the Knicks have reportedly been interested in him for a while now. With their options quickly thinning, they may take a flyer on the former first-round pick and hope that he can develop into a tougher rebounder and a more willing defender.

Given Brown's work in helping Towns become a true menace, there's a chance he could have similar success with Richards, especially given the latter would receive plenty of attention as the main backup. Playing in a championship environment surrounded by leaders like Towns and Jalen Brunson could also see Richards embrace the challenge and improve on the defensive end.