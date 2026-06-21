3 Reasons Why Knicks Will (and Won't) Repeat as NBA Champions

The Knicks and their fans are still in the midst of celebrating it's first championship in 53 years. But sooner or later, the 2026-27 NBA season will eventually come around. And when it does, the Knicks will have the difficult task of trying to repeat the journey they just went on and win their second championship in a row.

Which begs the question, can these Knicks surprise the basketball world and do it all over again? There's reasons both for and against the possibility.

Against 1: Other teams will make moves

The challenge of opponents making offseason moves is very real. The Pistons' inexperience showed in the postseason, and they may be further from being championship contenders than a lot of people expected. But making a move for someone like Trey Murphy or Michael Porter Jr. could expedite their journey to being champions.

As could the Celtics' potential acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Cavaliers adding LeBron James is still a possibility, and another year of growth for what are still very young Thunder and Spurs teams is truthfully scary to think about.

That's a lot of teams trying to chase down the Knicks. Some of those happenings won't happen. And some of it won't matter. But the Knicks' route to winning back-to-back championships could very well be even more difficult next year, especially since there's a possibility that the Knicks could be without both Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet next season.

For 1: Continuity

There will inevitably be teams that improve this offseason. The Celtics, Pistons, Cavaliers, 76ers, and Hornets all will try and upgrade their rosters in an attempt to dethrone the defending champions. If all goes well, they'll have more talent and do whatever they can to address their weaknesses.

That's also a good thing for the Knicks though, because as we've seen time and time again, continuity matters. Regardless of the talent, it's difficult to make changes to a roster and have it lead to a championship run in year one.

While teams like the historic Kevin Durant Warriors exist, most teams fail to reach the mountain year in the first year of making big changes. It takes the right coach, sacrifice, time, and sometimes, a devastating loss. Look no further than these Knicks. Last season, they added Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges which drastically changed the makeup of the team overnight.

Instead of a championship though, the season ended with question marks about if the team was good enough, and if the roster even made sense. Now with a championship, two very long playoff runs, and another summer coming up, they're one of the only top-tier teams that won't have to deal with big changes. That should be a big advantage for the defending champions.

Against 2: It's just not something that happens often anymore

No team has won multiple championships in a row since the Warriors did it eight years ago. The Knicks and their fans got an up close look at just how difficult winning even one championship is.

It takes an immense amount of work from the players, a lot of talent, and a certain level of luck. We saw past iterations of this very team be stopped because something went wrong. Injuries, improbable comebacks, incredible shots. The Knicks have been on the bad end of those multiple times over the last few years.

While this season's team had the requisite talent, work ethic, and focus to win it all, there was also some luck. It's true of every single champion.

With the top of the league more equal than ever, the chances of the Knicks repeating as champions aren't incredibly high. It doesn't mean it's impossible. But it will be a very tough uphill road for them.

For 2: This team has proven there is no challenge too great

If you were to ask different people what they remember most about this team in a few years, there are a few likely answers. But the most notable response would be their resilience. All throughout the season, they answered the call when the going got tough.

Early regular season struggles? Win six out seven games and turn things around. An abysmal 2-9 record making fans and pundits question their legitimacy? Beat the Nets by 54 points to kick off an eight-game winning streak.

Go down 2-1 in the first round against the Hawks? Reel off 13 straight playoff victories. Trail the Cavaliers by 22 points in the fourth quarter? Make a statement in the series opener and win the game. Find themselves down 29 points to to Spurs at halftime? Pull off the unthinkable.

All those wins didn't happen by chance. You cannot talk about this team without acknowledging their undeniable ability to overcome the most difficult tasks. It's almost as if they are at their best when all the odds are stacked against them and they are counted out.

Because of that, going back to back, something an NBA champion has not done since 2018, could be more achievable than many believe.

Against 3: Championship hangover

Many have tried to push through it refuse to acknowledge it, but very few succeed in doing so. All throughout sports, athletes just go through a little bit of a lull coming off of a major championship. And there's almost nothing that can be done.

Regardless of how motivated one is, it's partly human nature to see a regression in motivation and mental focus once the ultimate goal is achieved. What separates the great players and teams though, is their ability to shorten that duration and move on.

New York has constantly been applauded for their determination, hunger, and mental fortitude. With a captain like Jalen Brunson, a coach like Mike Brown, and stoic players like OG Anunoby, they could be as well-equipped as anyone to handle a potential hangover well. But it will be something to keep an eye on.

For: 3 This team still has another level it can get to

While the Knicks ended the season looking like the best team, there's reason to believe that this team can still get to another level. It won't be easy, and it sure isn't guaranteed. But what if the team now has an even great level of confidence and trust in each other?

What do they look like next postseason after a full season to work on playing through Towns? How about if OG Anunoby's playoff jump as a scorer is a real permanent thing? And if Mikal Bridges can now play with a bit less pressure after shedding all talks about his trade?

Those are admittedly a lot of ifs. There's a world where none of those things happen. But even if they don't, the Knicks showed that even at their current level, they are more than capable of winning it all.