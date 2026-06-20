6 Mitchell Robinson Replacements Knicks Should Pursue If He Leaves

On WFAN earlier this week, Knicks owner James Dolan mentioned the unlikelihood of the team going into the second apron next season. If that is in fact the case, the team will likely have to part ways with Mitchell Robinson.

The longest-tenured Knick is set the enter unrestricted free agency and he will have a robust market. The beloved big man would leave a sizable hole, but he can mostly be replaced with cheaper alternatives that can help the Knicks duck the vaunted second apron.

Marvin Bagley III

The second pick of the 2018 draft quietly had a career season this year, averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds across 20 minutes per game for the Wizards and Mavericks.

The 27-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent and it seems his preference is to re-sign with Dallas. He is a Klutch client and will command a decent chunk, but should be less than $10 million per season. The ability to have a legitimate role for the defending champs could sway him to give New York a slight discount, given the exposure and opportunity he'd have to impress the larger NBA.

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond's two-year deal with the Sixers expires this summer and the Knicks have had interest in the past. The 32-year-old became a regular three-point shooter for the first time in 2025-26, going 32 for 90 (35.6 percent) from long distance.

He’s one of the best rebounders in league history and could be had for cheap. He grew up in Mount Vernon, and played his high school and college ball in Connecticut, so he's more than familiar with the area. While Drummond's moved around a ton in his career, a ring has evaded him, which makes New York even more appealing as a landing spot for him.

Jock Landale

Jock Landale spent this past season with Grizzlies and Hawks, where he averaged career highs in points (10.6), rebounds (5.7) and minutes (22.1). The six-foot-11 center has a nose for offensive rebounds and shot 38.3% from long distance on 2.9 attempts per game this past season.

His ability to give teams a best of both worlds in the paint and on the perimeter is sure to make several franchises interested this summer. But soon turning 31, the Australian native could put a premium on having a chance to make a real run at winning a championship, which the Knicks can very much oblige.

Al Horford

Al Horford would be suiting up for his 20th year in the NBA next season if he hangs around. Despite his advancing age, the recently turned 40-year old can still be a very useful player, as evidenced by his 9.0 ppg and 6.0 rpg over the last four seasons.

His family lives on the East Coast and perhaps he wants to ring chase in New York after a season in Golden State. He knows exactly what it takes to win a championship, so he'd fit right in with a locker room now hellbent on pulling off the difficult repeat title feat.

Yves Missi

The emergence of rookie Derik Queen and the rise of Karlo Matkovic left Yves Missi on the outskirts of the rotation for the Pelicans. The 22-year old is under contract next year for a friendly number of $3.5 million with a $5.6 million team option for 2027-28.

Missi, who stands 6-foot-11 and recorded 9.1 ppg and 8.2 rpg as a rookie, is plenty appealing. The Knicks have the draft assets to swing a deal for the 2025 NBA All-Rookie second teamer, should they prefer trading for someone with pro experience already, rather than gambling on a college unknown.

Nick Richards

The Knicks have long been rumored to be interested in Nick Richards. The 6-foot-11 big man, who attended high school in the Tri-State area, fell out of favor with Phoenix this year after averaging 9.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in just 22 minutes a night a season ago.

He was traded to the Bulls, where he saw action in 20 games. He'll be an unrestricted free agent and will likely have to settle for a one-year prove-it deal. That makes him a perfect target for New York, which can get him for cheap and offer a big stage for his stocks to improve as he seeks out a more lucrative deal in 2027.

A less-premium center free agent market affects Knicks in multiple ways

The big man market isn’t loaded with talent this summer. Nikola Vucevic and Jusuf Nurkic are two of the bigger names available. Sandro Mamukelashvili, who had a career year with Toronto, will be looking to get paid. The oft-injured Robert Williams III is a free-agent. Veteran Brook Lopez has a team option with the Clippers and could shake free.

Old friend Precious Achiuwa will be looking for work. Kevon Looney and Larry Nance are two serviceable big men that can be had for the veteran’s minimum. Kevin Love could look to continue his career for a contender on the cheap.

Based on a thin center market and the second apron monster looming, there's a good chance Robinson has priced himself out of New York. Replacing his offensive rebounding prowess and inside presence will be a difficult task. But on the flip side, there are plenty of options out there to fill his shoes and for a lot less money.