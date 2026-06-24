6 Players Knicks Could Trade Miles McBride for to Cut More Costs

In recent days, there's been plenty chatter of Mitchell Robinson being a casualty of the Knicks' financial reality. But there's also been growing speculation around the second-longest tenured Knick, Miles McBride.

The five-year pro is a fan favorite that went from a seldom-used second-round pick to a key cog for the champs. He did struggle in the playoffs, however. Moving McBride wouldn't be about his postseason woes as much as getting ahead of the curve on his impending extension talks.

McBride will be making $3.9 million in 2025-26, the last year of his current deal. If extension talks aren't trending in the right direction, Leon Rose could trade him on his own, or attach the team's newly generated draft capital with McBride to land a player making less money with more team control.

Yves Missi

The 22-year old Cameroon native was linked to the Knicks ahead of the trade deadline and is under contract this upcoming year for a cost-effective number of $3.5 million with a $5.6 million team option for 2027-28.

Due to the ascensions of youngsters Derik Queen and the Karlo Matkovic, the 6-foot-11 big man was in and out of the Pelicans' rotation. This is a guy who was a 2025 NBA All-Rookie second teamer and could be a cheap Mitchell Robinson alternative as the Knicks seek to duck the second apron.

Justin Champaganie

The other Champagnie brother is a much different player than Julian, whom the Knicks got to know well during the NBA Finals against San Antonio. The rangy 6-foot-6 forward is an excellent rebounder, an efficient shooter, and can play both sides of the ball.

The Brooklyn native has a $2.6 million team option that will assuredly be picked up and a $3 million team option for 2027-28. The Wizards just re-signed Trae Young and could look to accelerate their rebuilding process by pairing him in the backcourt with a seasoned pro like McBride.

Jay Huff

The bouncy big man, who played in all 82 games for Indiana, was named to the USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team that will see action this summer. It's hard to envision the Knicks and Pacers working out a deal, but perhaps a third team that really wants McBride can help facilitate a move that helps all parties.

Huff's services at center for Rick Carlisle's group diminished with the acquisition of Ivica Zubac. The undrafted big man out of Virginia is making peanuts this upcoming season ($2.6 million) and has a team option for $3 million next year.

GG Jackson

Jackson has a team option worth $2.4 million, which will get extended after coming off a season-high 28 starts. The swingman averaged 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 55 games. He's an intriguing young player, but is subject to lapses in attention on both sides of the court.

Memphis is in rebuild mode, so keeping the youngster around makes sense. He will be a restricted free agent after this season. With the Grizzles so far away from contention maybe draft capital coming from a third team could land Jackson in New York.

Isaiah Collier

Isaiah Collier is best suited as a point guard, which is occupied by standout youngster Keyonte George. That also happens to be where Jalen Brunson plays, but having a secondary ballhandler would make the captain's life that much easier.

Collier is outplaying his current deal and will likely want a big raise soon, but if the Jazz truly want to compete this year perhaps they're willing to move the burley guard before payday. He's in line to make just $2.7 million this upcoming season with a team option for $4.9 million in 2027-28.

Ryan Dunn

Over the course of this past season, Ryan Dunn's role went from 20 minutes a night to collecting DNPs in March. The same flaws that were on display during his rookie season, notably his shooting and hesitation on offense, remained.

The 23-year old, who grew up in Nassau County, is a sizable wing and his defense can be game-changing. He's under contract for $2.7 million this year with a $5 million team option for the following season.