Miles McBride Is Most Likely Knicks Player to Be Traded During NBA Draft

The first night of the 2026 NBA Draft is finally here. Those around the Big Apple are wondering who the Knicks will select with their first-round pick (No. 24), the first of three selections for the two-day event. New York has been linked to some intriguing names, like Duke's Isaiah Evans and Zuby Ejiofor of St. John's, and team president Leon Rose could even have some curveballs he's keeping close to the vest.

It's safe to say that it could be a busy night for the reigning NBA champions.

Of course, the upcoming action isn't limited to selecting rookies. Veteran players—both superstars and young guns—getting traded is a common expectation for draft experiences at this point. With several players heading towards free agency (Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, etc.), the Knicks might look to trade away a player to improve their chances of retaining another or to make room for a new rookie.

Mitchell Robinson's uncertain future could prompt the Knicks to make a draft-day trade to help keep him around. | Gregory Shamus-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

Miles McBride and Pacôme Dadiet are among the top trade candidates should the Knicks look to wheel and deal in Brooklyn this week. Although there are reasons to assume that both could be running out of time in New York, it's fair to say that McBride is the likelier of the two to be sent packing.

Miles McBride is the likeliest Knick to be traded during 2026 NBA Draft

After his 2025-26 regular-season performance, it was hard to imagine McBride going anywhere. The former 2021 second-rounder averaged a career-high 12.0 points while shooting 42.3% from the floor and a personal-best 41.3% from deep in 41 games (15 starts), all while being unafraid to play a physical (but effective) brand of defense.

Unfortunately, McBride went silent in the playoffs. His PPG, field-goal rate, and three-point percentage dropped to 5.6, 33.3%, and 37.5%, respectively, in 19 postseason outings (two starts). The underwhelming performance was reflected in his playing time, which dwindled as the playoff run continued:

Round 1: 19.7 minutes in six games

19.7 minutes in six games Round 2: 21.8 minutes in four games

21.8 minutes in four games Round 3: 15.5 minutes in four games

15.5 minutes in four games NBA Finals: 13.2 minutes in five games

The Knicks proved that they can win a title without McBride being a key contributor, giving them every reason to explore a trade. Not only does it help free up a roster spot, but it's hard to imagine him getting the fresh start he needs in New York, where pressure will be at an all-time high with the Knicks pursuing consecutive championships.

Why would a team trade for McBride over Dadiet

When comparing the two players, one might wonder why another team would prefer a McBride trade over a deal for Dadiet. After all, the latter was just a first-rounder two years ago and is six years younger than McBride, not turning 21 until the end of July. No one would blame a curious team for wanting to roll the dice on that potential.

Pacôme Dadiet could have some untapped potential. So, why would teams prefer to trade for Miles McBride over him? | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

At the same time, it's the unknowns surrounding the Frenchman that could have them leaning in McBride's direction.

After all, Dadiet has only averaged 5.3 minutes of action in 47 regular-season games over two years. He's still a work in progress, too, proven by his career 1.7 PPG on .329/.255/.765 shooting splits. Sure, he averaged 2.9 PPG with a 50.0% field-goal rate in seven games this spring, but potential trade partners didn't see what he could do in the thick of the postseason, as he was kept on the bench throughout the NBA Finals.

Dadiet's ceiling might be higher than McBride's, but the Cincinnati, OH native has experience on his side. McBride has made 335 appearances between the regular season and playoffs since 2021. Although his Finals performance was nothing to write home about, the fact that he was actually deployed against the Spurs is something that others won't easily gloss over.

The fact that McBride will only carry a $3.9 million cap hit next season, per Spotrac, is another reason why he might be attractive to a possible trade partner. That's pretty good value for someone who can average a double-digit point total, making him more likely to make an immediate impact than Dadiet, who still has a lot to prove to land an everyday role, whether in NYC or elsewhere.

With the jury still out on who Dadiet will become, all signs point to McBride as the more likely of the two to be traded this week. He's still capable of being a solid support player, but it's clear that a fresh start elsewhere is what both he and the Knicks need at this point.