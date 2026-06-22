6 Landry Shamet Alternatives Should Knicks Let Him Walk in Free Agency

A few weeks back, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported that Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet—the Knicks' top two unrestricted free agents—will likely return to New York. That's easier said than done, as Leon Rose toes the line of the second apron, which owner James Dolan said on WFAN earlier this week is a line he'd rather not cross.

The Knicks do have Shamet’s bird rights and can match essentially anything he's offered on the open market. The journeyman guard fought his way onto the roster in training camp on non-guaranteed contracts in each of the last two seasons. That wouldn’t be the case next season after his productive playoffs.

Just because the Knicks unearthed Shamet, it doesn’t mean they have to be the team that pays him. This is a guy who did miss large chunks of the last two years due to dislocating his right shoulder on two separate occasions. The question is who the next under-the-radar minimum player is that could be the next diamond in the rough.

Fortunately, for the Knicks, they'll have at least six options to consider.

1. Kelly Oubre Jr.

The 11-year pro has been a mainstay with the 76ers over the past three seasons. Kelly Oubre Jr. dealt with elbow and knee injuries this past season, missing 32 games, but the 30-year-old knocked down a career-best 36% of his shots from downtown and started all 11 of his team's playoff games.

Following Philadelphia’s ouster at the hands of the Knicks, Oubre was gushing about the guys in orange and blue. He'll be an unrestricted free agent, and maybe he would take a lesser role to get in on the party. He's still looking for his first NBA Championship ring, and the allure of the Knicks' title run could be enough to convince him that the Big Apple is his next home.

2. Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was quite the find for Denver. The 34-year-old averaged 13.5 points and finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting while on a minimum contract. He would have to leave money on the table once again to return to the team that drafted him for a third stint.

Hardaway is also a proven playoff performer, which should interest the Knicks as they aim for consecutive titles. The 34-year-old has 54 playoff games (25 starts) under his belt, and just averaged 10.8 points while shooting 42.2% from the floor and 34.8% from deep in six games with the Nuggets this spring.

3. Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. is another experienced wing who could help the Knicks fill a potential Shamet-shaped hole.

The 27-year-old isn’t afraid to get up threes, but he’s not much of a defender and lost his job in the starting lineup in a directionless Milwaukee season. Trent is a guy who averaged 17.4 points per game as recently as the 2022-23 season, and even put up 18.8 PPG on .516/.500/.800 splits with the Bucks in the 2025 postseason.

Trent will likely decline his $3.8 million player option, and head coach Mike Brown’s offense would be the perfect spot to rehabilitate his career.

4. Kevin Huerter

Speaking of Brown, Kevin Huerter enjoyed a career season under his watchful eye during the 2022-2023 season, where the six-foot-seven sharpshooter averaged 15.2 points and was an integral part of the Kings' return to the playoffs.

A native of Albany, NY, Huerter shot a ghastly 30.8% from long distance across 69 games for the Bulls and Pistons. A reunion with Brown and a return to New York, where he was named Mr. New York Basketball as a senior in high school, could be what gets his career back on track.

5. Matisse Thybulle

Australian native Matisse Thybulle is an unrestricted free agent after an injury-plagued season in Portland. The six-foot-five swingman is known for his defensive prowess. Opposing defenses don't fear him, but in 45 games over the past two years, Thybulle has connected on 41.1% of his 3-pointers.

The 29-year-old has dealt with ankle, hip, knee and thumb ailments over the last two years alone. It just so happens that the Knicks have one of the most heralded medical staffs in the sport, led by Casey Smith. Needless to say, a run in New York could help Thybulle get back on track.

6. Keon Ellis

After being traded from Sacramento to Cleveland, Keon Ellis saw limited time in Kenny Atkinson’s playoff rotation. Consistency remains an issue for the 26-year-old combo guard. The same inconsistencies that must've irked Brown, who gave Ellis only spot minutes during their time together with the Kings.

There's an intriguing player in there with defensive and shooting upside. Ellis has connected on 40.7% of his threes and can handle tough assignments on the other end of the floor. He knows Brown's system, and maybe those early days together can go from tough love to water under the bridge.

Honorable Mentions

Luke Kennard is a free agent, but it sounds likely that he will stay with the Lakers and could even be up for a raise from the $11 million he made this past year. Eighteen-year veteran Nicolas Batum has a $5.8 million team option and likely stays put or retires. If the 38-year-old becomes a free agent, the idea of chasing a championship and mentoring fellow Frenchman Mohammed Diawara could be enticing.

Khris Middleton has had an injury-plagued last couple of seasons and likely wants to join a contender. Amir Coffey was linked to the Knicks last summer and is a 38.2% career three-point shooter. Other low-cost options include Bruce Brown, Simone Fontecchio, Taurean Prince, Javonte Green, Josh Okogie and Gary Payton II.

Over the past two years, Shamet has become a beloved blood-and-guts guy off the bench. He'll always have a warm place in Knicks fans' hearts, but it remains to be seen if he priced himself off the roster next season.