Examining Why the Knicks Haven't Signed Nick Richards Despite Center Need

The speculation and theories around the Knicks' center situation only continue to grow the longer the third-string job remains empty. If New York were in a hurry to patch up this hole, it could turn to Nick Richards, who's the best affordable big man left in free agency and whom the team's had interest in before.

The fact that these two sides haven't agreed to a deal for the upcoming season seems strange given both have something the other could use. But looking at this situation more closely, there are a few reasons why a signing hasn't happened yet, and ultimately might not take place at all.

Could Nick Richards be the holdup in a Knicks signing?

This is a player-run league, so it's worth considering how Richards could be playing a part in the Knicks not having signed him yet. The two obvious potential qualms that come to mind are money and contract terms.

Richards just played out the final season of a three-year extension that saw him make $5 million per year ($15 million total). So he already knows his earning potential is higher than a minimum, or at least once was. It'd be no surprise, then, if he feels he's worth more than what New York can offer him, which essentially is the minimum due to its second apron fears.

Now, he did have a poor 2025-26 season on the whole—averaging only 5.8 ppg, the worst mark he's had since 2021-22. But he finished the campaign on a high note after being traded to the Bulls, logging 9.4 ppg and 7.6 rpg over 22.4 mpg. Given it was similar production that got him paid the first time, he's well within his rights to shoot for more.

That's especially the case this summer, as the market for backup centers has been hotter than ever. Ex-Knick Mitchell Robinson received three years and $47 million. Quinten Post recently inked for three years and $26 million with just two seasons under his belt. Jock Landale got $14 million for one year in Atlanta, and the Jazz gave Jusuf Nurkic a two-year, $22 million pact.

All of these contracts give Richards grounds to refuse to settle. He could wait and see which teams possibly suffer injury losses in training camp, then cash in as the top center still left on the board.

Nick Richards could have his reasons to deny a Knicks signging. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The terms of a deal would be much better if Richards is filling in for someone, too. At this moment, several franchises are targeting guys for non-guaranteed training camp tryouts. With more players signed than there are roster spots, some of those vets are inevitably going to be cut since they aren't owed any money.

Given the numbers Richards has recently put up in his career, he'd be valid to think he deserves some financial security. But if New York has any doubts about him, or would prefer a competition instead of committing ahead of time, it'd also be wise to make this a pact that has an easy out.

Richards could also be holding out for a larger role than the ones he'd currently be signing on for. At the moment, the Knicks already have a main backup in Andre Drummond, so Richards may not be excited about serving as a third-stringer given the lacking opportunities to rebuild his stock.

Even though the championship spotlight could help the Kentucky alum, a larger role on a team with more playing time is likely more preferable, so this presents another reason Richards could be rebuffing New York.

Why Knicks might be holding off on rolling with Nick Richards

Let's say Richards is game for whatever financial and minutes sacrifices the Knicks would require. There's still a chance New York is hesitant about the big or simply would rather wait.

Defensive questions have followed the six-year pro throughout his career. His physicality and instincts have left a lot to be desired, not to mention the lack of tangible contributions he makes on that end, so he's far from a perfect signing despite bringing some nice athleticism and offense to the table.

Richards has also never been to the playoffs, so it's reasonable to wonder how well he'd fit a roster aiming to defend a title. The fact he's been traded each of the past two seasons also raises some concerns about how much of a positive value add he is if other franchises feel better without him around.

Even if the Knicks are willing to take Richards' flaws on, it's still likely in their best interest to wait things out on the center front. If they sign him now, their search ends, and the last opportunity to maximize this roster for the present moment is gone.

However, if New York waits through the preseason, there are cut candidates and trade options that could emerge as other teams are forced to trim bloated rosters. The Knicks, with just 13 players currently signed, would be in an immediate position to pounce on a release or a player put on the trade block since they still have room to add.

The Knicks could hold out and hope Moussa Diabate becomes available in trade after previous rejections. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are players like Charles Bassey (partially guaranteed deal), Charles Koloko (non-guaranteed) and Micah Potter (non-guaranteed) who could be cut or traded during the lead-up to the season. There are also teams like the Pelicans, Clippers and Hornets who have a glut of bigs they may be more open to parting with as they get a better idea of their current rosters' upside.

This means there's a legitimate chance someone with better upside, or more appealing strengths, than Richards could become available. And New York would be cutting itself off from that possibility if it simply commits to Richards now with a standard, guaranteed contract.

So while Richards and the Knicks appear like perfect theoretical fits, the context is actually a lot more complicated, and that may prevent a signing from taking place.

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