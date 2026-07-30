Everything We Know About Knicks' 2026-27 Preseason Schedule So Far

For anyone missing Knicks basketball, the reality is New York will be back on the court sooner than most realize. The start of training camp is likely less than two months away, and preseason games will follow soon after that.

Though the Knicks do still have some offseason priorities to attend to, we're already getting details regarding their preseason slate that are worth noting ahead of the official schedule release.

Latest Knicks 2026 preseason updates

Raptors are on schedule twice; Celtics, Nets, Spurs are not

It's unclear how many total games New York will play during the 2026 preseason, as teams can have up to six exhibitions, while many suit up for four or five.

However, what we do know is that the Knicks will face off against the Raptors twice during the 2026 preseason, as Toronto announced its schedule on Wednesday.

New York first heads on the road on Oct. 13 to square off against its northern rivals, followed by the Knicks hosting the rematch on Oct. 15. Both games are set for 7 p.m. ET.

almost time for Raptors basketball again 😤 pic.twitter.com/WcuXcoTK1n — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) July 29, 2026

In addition, we know a couple of teams New York won't see in the preseason. The Nets announced their schedule earlier this week, and their four-game slate does not include the Knicks.

The Nets announced their preseason schedule and once again there will not be a Knicks-Nets preseason game despite it making all the geographical sense in the world. Instead, the Nets will go to Charlotte, Washington and Miami. The Cold War has reached a decade. pic.twitter.com/Vx0xIHvPNm — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) July 27, 2026

The Celtics are also not on New York's list of potential preseason opponents. So, too, are the Hornets, who face Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Boston, and Memphis instead.

Here's the 2026 Celtics preseason schedule, including Jaylen Brown's much-anticipated return to TD Garden as a member of the Sixers 👀 📅



All four preseason games will air on NBC Sports Boston. pic.twitter.com/ueQXuPlMb6 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 20, 2026

This eliminates several division foes and a nearby Eastern Conference team in Charlotte from being on the Knicks' preseason schedule. New York will have to fill out its slate in other ways, and one could've been facing the Spurs in a Finals rematch, but San Antonio announced its opponents already, and there's only one East team (the Hawks) during its ramp-up to opening night.

Could Knicks face 76ers, Wizards, Pacers or Pistons in 2026 preseason?

The 76ers could still be on the table. However, their schedule has not been officially announced. Preseason reveals from other teams have unveiled three games for Philly (two against Boston and one against Brooklyn), but that leaves room for an exhibition versus the Knicks.

Given how big of a deal LeBron James joining the Sixers is, plus the heavily rumored interest he had in signing with New York, it'd be smart of the NBA to make sure these teams square off to generate some hype ahead of the season. The fact that the Knicks and 76ers played twice last preseason also lends itself to them being interested in running it back with a known quantity.

Speaking of 2025 preseason opponents, New York also faced the Wizards in an exhibition last fall. Notably, Washington hasn't revealed any games yet on its 2026 docket. That could hint at a Knicks-Wizards contest coming, with both teams having room on their schedules and proximity that would be less of a hassle for a clash that doesn't actually mean anything.

The Pistons and Pacers stand out as possible options as well, with neither's full schedule revealed yet. Given the strong rivalries with both, and the fact they're aiming to knock New York off the top this season, it could make for an entertaining warmup tilt.

Dates, times, locations we know for Knicks' 2026 preseason so far

Date Opponent Time (ET) Location 10/13 Raptors 7 p.m. Toronto 10/15 Raptors 7 p.m. New York