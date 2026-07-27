Knicks' Opponent on Ring Night Could Not Be Any Clearer Now

The Knicks have been NBA Champions for well over a month now, even if it feels like it was only yesterday when Jalen Brunson & Co. were hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The summer is about to hit August, though, meaning it's almost time for the Knicks to get back to the grind as they prepare to defend their title during the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Although July is nearly over, the Knicks are still waiting to see what next season's schedule will look like. That said, New York's opponent for the eventual Ring Night is slowly becoming obvious, especially after the news that shook the NBA last week.

LeBron James, 76ers stand out as Knicks' top opponents for Ring Night

As their championship celebration continued, the Knicks and the rest of the NBA received news last week that LeBron James was returning to the Eastern Conference. The four-time league MVP joined the 76ers on a two-year, $7.9 million contract after spending nearly a decade with the Lakers, adding a new threat to New York's path towards back-to-back titles.

With James joining the likes of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, the 76ers make perfect sense as the Knicks' Ring Night opponents. The NBA will want to showcase (arguably) the best player in basketball history and his new team under the league's brightest lights, and what better way to do so than against the Knicks in the world's most iconic venue, Madison Square Garden?

After joining the 76ers, there's a good chance that the Knicks will be facing LeBron James on Ring Night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although getting "the King" provides them with a boost, it'll be interesting to see whether James's arrival helps Philadelphia close the gap with New York. Including the playoff sweep back in May, the Knicks are a dominant 15-4 in their last 19 games against the 76ers, with wins in the last six encounters by an average of 24.2 points—including three 30-plus-point victories.

It also wouldn't be the first time the Knicks saw James to begin the season. After the Akron, OH native helped snap the Cavaliers' 52-year title drought a decade ago, James faced New York in Cleveland's Ring Night. Funny enough, the Knicks' drought lasted 53 years, so there'd be some symmetry there.

And as tough as the new-look 76ers appear to be on paper, let's not forget that they haven't all played together yet. That gives the Knicks a distinct advantage over them, especially if the teams collide early in the season for a potential Ring Night showdown. New York's experience and chemistry from this spring's postseason run further improve the odds of winning the potential home opener.

Another option?

Even though the 76ers make a ton of sense as a possible opponent for Ring Night, the NBA schedule-makers could have other plans. After all, they might want to save the first 76ers-Knicks clash for a later date, ensuring that James has more time to gel with his teammates.

If that's the case, a potential NBA Finals rematch could be on the docket for Ring Night.

If not LeBron James and the 76ers, Victor Wembanyama's Spurs make a lot of sense as the Knicks' potential Ring Night foes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitting the Knicks and Spurs against each other would immediately set the tone for the 2026-27 season. San Antonio likely isn't thrilled about losing a Finals series filled with blown leads, creating the need to hit the ground running. That would be the perfect challenge for a New York team looking to prove that the five-game series wasn't a fluke, and that head coach Mike Brown's squad is the standard-bearer for the year.

With that in mind, seeing an NBA Finals rematch on Ring Night is quite rare. It's only happened once, in fact: when the Mavericks opened the 2011-12 season against the Heat, whom they defeated 4-2 in the previous Finals. Miami won that game by 11 points to spoil Dallas's celebration, so it's safe to say that New York wouldn't mind avoiding a similar fate if that's the hand dealt.

Everything will be up in the air until the NBA makes things official, but as it stands, the Knicks have two clear choices for a Ring Night opponent: the 76ers and Spurs. Perhaps they'll face one in the home opener and the other on Christmas Day. Either way, fans shouldn't be surprised if Brunson has to lead the charge against LeBron James or Victor Wembanyama to begin the Knicks' hopeful title defense.