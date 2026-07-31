Four Forgotten Centers Knicks Could Offer a Training Camp Tryout

To finish off the roster, the New York Knicks are still seeking a third serviceable big man to compliment Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. The free agent market is thinning and things on the trade front have been eerily quiet.

Many Knicks fans are expecting Leon Rose to pull a rabbit out of his hat, but it's seemingly more and more likely by the day that he settles for inviting a few veteran bigs to training camp to for a battle royale.

I recently wrote about some big man options, but there are a few wild card names that could be intriguing.

1. Ben Simmons

Let’s not forget that the Knicks were interested in Ben Simmons just a summer ago. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the top pick of the 2016 draft was even offered a guaranteed contract. There’s an alternate universe where he signs and Landry Shamet is not a forever folk hero in New York.

The 30-year-old entered last summer hopeful of securing a contract above the minimum after he split time between the Nets and Clippers. His agent, Bernie Lee, dropped him after the three-time All-Star showed little to no interest in talks with the Knicks, per Stefan Bondy of the NY Post.

After a year away from the game and angling for success in pro fishing, Simmons recently discussed coming back, per an interview with Men's Health.

During his last stop with the Clippers, the 6-foot-10 enigma mostly served as a backup center. If healthy, he can be a Swiss Army knife of sorts, serving as secondary ball-handler, rebounder and someone who can play defense.

In a locker room filled with veteran leadership, Simmons could get his basketball career back on track and be a positive addition to New York's frontcourt.

2. Moses Brown

Nov 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Moses Brown (3) shoots the ball while New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Since going undrafted out of UCLA in 2019, the 26-year-old Moses Brown has bounced around while mostly toiling on two-way contracts and in the G-League. In 163 career games (46 starts), the nomadic Brown has suited up for the Blazers, Thunder, Mavericks, Cavaliers, Clippers, Nets and Pacers.

The 7-foot-2 big man saw action in 39 games last season with the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver's G-League affiliate. Brown averaged 19.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. He signed with Criollos de Caguas in Puerto Rico back in March.

The New York native, who was a standout at Archbishop Molloy High School, has showed flashes of being a rotational player in the past and was with the Knicks’ G-League affiliate in 2024-25, where he made the All G-League team.

With a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Brown has the size and physical tools, but there are reasons on both sides of the ball why he hasn’t been able to find job security. He can’t create his own offense, possesses a shaky defensive IQ, and because of his spotty focus, has lapses in pick-and-roll coverages.

Still, the potential, alluring build and organizational familiarity are all there. Given he's still young, he'd offer more in terms of possible rewards (if he can finally put it all together) compared to the aging vets New York could settle for left on the market.

3. James Wiseman

James Wiseman suited up in the Miami Pro League recently and there’s been rumors about EuroLeague clubs showing interest. The 25-year-old appeared in just four games last year with the Pacers, averaging 3.3 ppg and 2.0 rpg in 14.5 minutes.

The former No. 2 pick of the 2020 draft remains one of the NBA's biggest recent "what ifs" after going one pick behind Anthony Edwards and ahead of LaMelo Ball. His progress has been stalled by injuries, notably a knee ailment that cost him the entire 2021-22 season and tearing an Achilles during his debut with Indiana in October of 2024.

In 152 career games, Wiseman has averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds on 56.0% shooting. His best stretch remains his end-of-season stint in 2022-23 with the Pistons, where the 6-foot-11 center put up 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 24 games.

At only 25 still, there's upside left to tap into with the talented big man. The Knicks could be the ones to revive his career considering the work Mike Brown has done with Karl-Anthony Towns.

4. Christian Wood

A few days ago, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated mentioned Chrsitian Wood’s name. Reportedly Tom Dundon, the much-maligned new Trail Blazers owner, asked team personnel why the big man is no longer in the NBA, believing his stats show he can still contribute. While he sounds crazy, it's fair to wonder if the 30-year old has any interest making a return to the Association.

Wood most recently played in the league during the 2023-24 season, when he saw 50 games with the Lakers. The 6-foot-8 big man averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes, before being sidelined due to a left knee ailment that led to surgery in March of 2024.

After exercising his $3 million player option to return for another season, Wood had arthroscopic surgery on his knee again. He never suited up during the 2024-25 season and was eventually waived in February to make room for Alex Len. He hasn't been heard from since.

If he's in basketball shape and healthy, Wood could be a productive low-cost solution at center for the Knicks.

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