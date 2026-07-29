Predicting How Knicks Fill Their Three Two-Way Contract Spots

The New York Knicks have $3.3 million to spare below the second apron and there’s room for one more minimum spot. That's essentially the last order of business for Leon Rose, but there's also three two-way spots up for grabs.

A two-way player does not count on the 15-player standard roster and can play in up to 50 regular-season games while being shuttled to and from the team’s G-League affiliate. That makes this a sneakily huge tool for New York to have cheap help on standby, so it's worth deeply pondering how these slots might be filled.

Familiar faces who'll be considered, aside from one

Last season, the Knicks started off with Trey Jemison, Kevin McCullar Jr and Tousan Evbuomwan as their two-way guys.

Both Jemison and McCullar made some notable cameos with the big club while Evbuomwan was waived for Dillon Jones in January. Though Jemison and McCullar were nowhere to be found in Summer League, Jones stuck around.

In five games, Jones started every one of them, yet cracked more than six points just once. He had one strong game but otherwise struggled with turnovers and consistency. The 6-foot-5 swingman has some Josh Hart in his game, but he mostly failed his test in Las Vegas, which could rule him out as an option.

Tyler Nickel essentially a two-way lock, while Jack Kayil looks unlikely

Both Jack Kayil and Tyler Nickel flashed their potential in Summer League and seemingly have a future with the Knicks. However, they're likely on different timelines.

After shooting 41.3% on 9.2 three-point attempts per game in Sin City, Nickel is all but a lock to start his tenure on a two-way deal. New York could then add the three-point sniper to the standard roster once it has enough cap wiggle room to sign a 15th man, which projects to be early February, assuming a trade materializes by then.

Despite missing the first game of Summer League, Kayil impressed in spurts. The young player from Germany is under contract with Mega Basket in Serbia and due to a little-known CBA wrinkle, international players are excluded from leaving Europe to sign non-guaranteed NBA deals, which takes a two-way deal off the table.

Kayil has made it clear he wants to stay stateside this season, but understands it's not his call. Unless the Knicks trade either Miles McBride or Tyler Kolek, the only way he'll realistically stick around is if Mega Basket agrees to let him. Another year of overseas seasoning couldn't hurt for the 20-year-old.

Summer League standouts the Knicks may heavily consider

The Knicks were a disappointing 1-4 in Summer League, but the duo of Liam Robbins and Jaden Akins.

There are big men who are still two-way eligible the Knicks can target. They can also take a flier on Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, who played Summer League with Dallas. But Robbins has a leg up due to a strong couple of outings in Summer League.

The former SEC Defensive Player of the Year brings size, offensive skill and defensive activity that is mighty alluring given the team's center shortcoming at the moment. The 27-year-old has set himself up to at least be invited to training camp with a chance to secure a two-way.

Meanwhile, Akins flashed some nasty ball handling abilities and looked smooth out there. He averaged a modest 11.3 points on 36% shooting, but it was his high motor and uncanny ability to draw the defense that stood out. The 6-foot-4 guard can hold up defensively and is evolving as a playmaker.

There's also Oziyah Sellers from the Vegas roster, who was a key cog for a St. John' team that reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999. The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter is trying to make it in the league after going undrafted. His 18% from long distance in Summer League left a lot to be desired, but he could be given a chance as a camp invite given the local ties.

Best guess on who Knicks sign to two-way deals for 2026-27

My best guess is Nickel is a lock for one two-way spot. The door should still be open for Jemison and/or McCullar to come back as two-ways.

If Jemison finds a better opportunity, Robbins or a different big gets the second spot. Kayil stays overseas and the third spot is filled by Akins, pending McCullar signinig elsewhere and no outside body being brought in.

This would give New York a nice blend of some instant help that also has upside in the trio of Nickel, Robbins and Akins, who could look even better over a full season with the Knicks developing them closely between the NBA and G-League.