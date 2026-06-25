Grading Knicks’ Tyler Nickel Draft Pick: A Potential 2nd-Round Gem

On Day 2 of the draft, Leon Rose did what many expected and traded down from pick No. 31 to No. 39 and selected guard Jack Kayil, who's in need of development.

But with pick No. 47, New York finally took a player that could actually help the team this year: Vanderbilt wing Tyler Nickel.

Why Tyler Nickel is an exciting pick for Knicks

The 6'6" guard/forward out of Vanderbilt is known for one thing: shooting.

He has an incredibly quick release and can shoot in all sorts of scenarios. Spot up threes, coming around screens, relocating to the corner, off of a hop, off of a one-two step. You name it, he can do it.

And it shows in his stats. He shot 40% from three last season, making it three consecutive years shooting at or around 40% from distance. What makes him a truly deadly shooter isn’t just the accuracy. It’s the confidence to let it fly early and often. Nickel’s confidence never wavers, as he logged 14.3 three-pointers per 100 possessions.

The New York Knicks have selected Vanderbilt's Tyler Nickel with the 47th pick of the 2026 NBA Draft.



The 6'7" sniper drilled 40+% of his 600+ three-point attempts over the past three seasons.



One of the best shooters in the draft. pic.twitter.com/wssEDk1GQ9 — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 25, 2026

Nickel also competes defensively. He isn’t going to be a lockdown defender or wow you often on that end. But the effort is there. He is often in the right spots and willing to fight for loose balls. And when you have a 6-foot-8 wingspan, that can sometimes be enough.

That being said, his lack of elite athleticism may cause some troubles for him. He should be fine when defending average athletes. But if were to be switched on to shifty guards, his speed and defensive footwork could lead to some struggles.

The newest Knick is also a lackluster playmaker. He averaged just 1.2 assists per game last season and he’s just not someone you want initiating many actions. Nickel is more than capable of making connective plays and simple reads, but on the offensive end, he’s out there to do one thing, and one thing only.

Nickel can side step over aggressive closeouts into a pull-up three, go to a mid range pull-up shot, or get off a floater. While he isn’t elite at any of those options, he is good enough to make defenders pay and keep them honest.

But his aforementioned lack of explosiveness forces him to rely more on craft and skill. That inability to consistently get downhill also plays a role in his limited playmaking.

One thing he has going for him in this department though, is his lack of turnovers. Nickel takes care of the ball and rarely turns it over. The Knicks have long prioritized that and it should help him stay on the court once he earns some minutes.

Tyler Nickel provides elite shooting and just enough defense to warrant being a potential Landry Shamet replacement

The Vanderbilt sniper fell to the No. 47 pick for a reason. He has defensive limitations, very little playmaking abilities, and is an average athlete at best.

But unlike some other guys who were taken before him, he has one definitively elite skill. And it just happens to be one of the most commonly sought after skill in today’s NBA.

He has a strong argument for being the best shooter in this draft class, and still has enough size and defensive competitiveness to be a useful rotational player, even for a championship team like the Knicks.

If Landry Shamet finds a new home, Nickel could slowly but surely work his way into becoming the veteran’s replacement. They aren’t exactly the same player, but picturing Nickel play a Duncan Robinson or Sam Merrill-esque role could be exciting.

When playing alongside Jalen Brunson, he could provide a level of movement shooting fans haven’t seen since Donte DiVincenzo’s departure. That would not only help Nickel, but could also help relieve some pressure and give Brunson a bit more space to work with.

When playing next to Jose Alvarado (if he stays) in the second unit, Mike Brown and his coaching staff can also use Nickel to open things up or even be a go-to option if he hits shots regularly.

This is a low-risk, high-reward, high-value pick for a Knicks team that badly needed help filling out roster spots without a large financial commitment.

Grade: A-