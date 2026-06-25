Knicks' No. 53 Pick Trade Is Biggest Mitchell Robinson Hint Yet

The Knicks were busy once again on Wednesday, and they threw one last curveball toward the end of the draft. With the No. 53 selection, New York selected Virginia center Ugonna Onyeso, a choice that excited many given his rebounding and shot-blocking abilities.

However, just minutes after the choice was announced, the Knicks traded Onyeso's draft rights to the Pistons for cash considerations. This marked a complete reversal from the team shoring up its center depth with Mitchell Robinson on the verge of hitting the open market.

Now, this move can't help but stir optimism that Robinson may not be a goner after all.

Mitchell Robinson Knicks return hopes are up after draft trade of center with No. 53 pick

The first immediate thought when Onyeso's name was called was New York showing some concern about Robinson's return. The main reason to be drafting a pure center is due to an anticipated need.

Not only that, but also Onyeso's overlapping skill set with Robinson's seemed notable. The Cavalier product stands just under or at seven feet tall, and his entire collegiate role was as an energizer in the paint on both ends off the bench.

Onyeso never even reached 19.0 minutes per game over four years in college, but he made his presence felt. In 2023-24, he notched a staggering 2.8 blocks and 4.8 rebounds per game at just 18.8 mpg. Then in 2025-26, he put up eerily similar numbers (4.9 rpg, 2.9 bpg, 18.6 mpg), showcasing he is a true momentum-changing weapon as a reserve.

The crossover with Robinson's game is more than apparent, and taking essentially Robinson-lite was the best indicator yet that he may be on his way out. This isn't to say Onyeso would be a 1:1 replacement who slotted right in, especially since Onyeso still needs development, but passing on the chance to add some youth here speaks volumes.

Instead of having a top rookie to immediately plug in his place, New York only has Ariel Hukporti as a successor to Robinson. Though Hukporti played a few big minutes during the playoffs, he's likely not good enough yet to become Karl Anthony-Towns' main relief option.

There's also the fact the Knicks sought out every opportunity to reduce their financial commitments during the draft, which lends itself to freeing up more dollars to offer Robinson. After all, they passed on premium prospects not just at No. 24 in the first round, but again at the top of the second (No. 31) despite plenty of big man talent being available.

Given this context, Robinson walking out of the door doesn't seem like something that's already determined. In fact, it leaves that door wide open. If the team felt it was losing a true talent like the big man, its top picks were premium chances to secure a backup center of the future.

But as the draft dust settles, that job appears to fully be still reserved for Robinson. With several days before the start of free agency on June 30, New York can now go all in on trying to keep Robinson around—especially if he's willing to take a slight discount.