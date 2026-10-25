Jose Alvarado’s New Injury Might End Up Helping Knicks

The Knicks are hoping the third time’s the charm. After opening an already difficult title defense with two losses, they face the Magic shorthanded on Sunday night. Ironically, that could be just what they need.

Jose Alvarado is questionable for the showdown against the Magic with a left ankle sprain. That said, Alvarado's injury could mean the first appearance of the season for Tyler Kolek. If it does, that could make Sunday a good day for the player, his team and a potential future opportunity

Tyler Kolek’s Knicks patience might already be rewarded

In last year’s playoffs, the only games Kolek played at least 10 minutes in were ones the Knicks won by 30, 39 and 51 points. It’s been more than seven months since he played significant minutes in a competitive game. For a 25-year-old third-year player possibly facing his first summer as a free agent, meaningful minutes in an early-season tilt against a solid team is just the spotlight he’s been searching for.

New York’s offense has struggled to get on track so far, one reason being how many of their usually good three-point shooters have been. Alvarado shot 33% from deep last year; Kolek 39%. Spacing is the fuel that powers the Knicks' offense, but Kolek could give them some at a point in the season when they need it, versus an opponent against whom they need it.

Could Tyler Kolek provide the Knicks with an offensive spark that they desperately need? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic slipped to 11th in defensive rating in 2026, but were second the two years prior. Jalen Suggs is a disruptor on that end; Anthony Black, another plus-defender, is a game-time decision with a right ankle sprain. Even with Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac out, they’re a physical team, one that’s enjoyed mixing it up with the Knicks in recent years. Kolek commands a respect from distance that Alvarado does not.

Kolek’s weakness may not be one vs. Magic

Kolek is a good shooter with a pretty quick release who looks to get his teammates going. His offense is what got him into the league, and it’ll be what keeps him there for however long his career lasts. His defense is not. That may not matter tonight.

Suggs is a below-average outside shooter. Jevon Carter isn’t nicknamed “Bulldog” because of his offense. Jase Richardson has a pure stroke, but hasn’t played enough in the pros to prove it translates. Desmond Bane is the only Orlando guard who can shoot and he’s not someone the Knicks are going to have Kolek guarding.

With Banchero out, the Magic need whatever scoring they can get from Franz Wagner. After that, it’s all Hail Marys. They’ve made just 27% of their three-pointers in the first two games. They’re dependent on people who haven’t shown they can reliably score. The Knicks aren’t throwing Kolek out there to deal with Tyrese Maxey or De’Aaron Fox. Backup minutes against a backed-up Orlando offense should suit him—and the Knicks—just fine.

Kolek playing = everybody winning

As a young man entering a crucial point in his career, Kolek is the biggest beneficiary if Alvarado is out. As the defending champs trying to get their gears going, the Knicks will breathe a little easier in Kolek’s minutes, at least as far as having the kind of shooting threat they’re used to having on the floor.

There’s a third party that may benefit the most.

It’s possible the Knicks signed James Wiseman, looked at their roster, and thought, “We’re good to go.” It’s more possible there will be another addition sometime later in the season. Three years ago, Leon Rose swung a trade-deadline deal for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks; two years ago, he signed P.J. Tucker in March; last year, Alvarado was the finishing piece. It takes a while to see what the team needs and who is available that might fill it.

Whether due to injury, entropy or just wanting a shake-up, the Knicks rotation in October won’t be the same come April. With few draft picks and cap space you can only view through a microscope, a trade is their most likely path to improving the roster. Their most appealing candidates are likely Kolek and Mo Diawara, the only two Knicks who offer youth, upside and a low salary.

Diawara is in year one of a four-year deal. Kolek was one of the Knicks shut out when the team announced extension talks are tabled this year. Diawara played more than double the minutes as a rookie than Kolek did. 6'9" 3-and-Ders are the coin of the realm. 6'2" players who don’t defend well are pennies: always overlooked, always in danger of being removed from circulation.

Kolek wouldn’t command anything huge in a trade. But if he shows he’s ready to spread his wings in those few moments he gets to fly, a smart team will see a low-cost point guard with proven NBA chops. If all that yields is a Burks or an Alvarado, that’s fine. Both came up big in big playoff spots. Kolek may never be asked to.

Maybe the closest he comes to helping the Knicks repeat is landing someone who is. Maybe that’s enough.

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