Josh Hart Interview: Knicks Champ Talks Finals, Offseason, Beyond Immerse Partnership

The Knicks ended the 2025-26 campaign as champions, and guard/forward Josh Hart was essential to that run. His do-it-all talents once again proved to be huge for New York during the regular season as it eventually captured the No. 3 seed in the East.

Then in the playoffs, Hart's emphasis on strong rebounding, playmaking and creating transition opportunities was exactly what the Knicks needed in a high-pressure environment. His ability to change contests—like Game 1 against the Hawks, Game 2 against the Cavaliers, and Game 5 against the Spurs—was on full display.

It also led directly to the franchise's first title in 53 years. Coming off of that immense achievement, Knicks OnSI had the chance to speak with Hart (the newest brand ambassador of Beyond Immerse) as he enters the offseason.

Josh Hart on the off-court challenge of the Finals

The Knicks had their hands full on the court during the NBA Finals with the imposing Spurs as the championship opponent. San Antonio certainly pushed New York in a way it hadn't been for most of the playoffs, as four of five games were decided by five points or fewer.

Not only did New York need to slow down a talented Spurs group headlined by Victor Wembanyama, but it also had to execute at a high level at the end of a long season. And when the Knicks gained the series lead, they needed to keep up their high level of play to see their championship dreams through.

Hart said the recovery aspect is what struck him as a unique challenge in the Finals.

"It’s an endurance test," Hart said over email to Knicks OnSI. "The whole thing: mentally and physically."

However, he found extra support thanks to Beyond Immerse, the new protein-focused drink that Hart has become a brand ambassador for.

"When you are grinding and trying to stay fresh, I don’t want to be chugging down heavy dairy-based shakes. So when I saw that Beyond Immerse was light and refreshing, I switched to it for muscle maintenance, recovery, and hydration."

Hart highlights the "clean" ingredients of Beyond Immerse as a standout for him, and are why it has become a part of his daily basketball routine.

Hart's off-court efforts to stay fresh were apparent on the court in the Finals. He grabbed a playoff-high 15 rebounds in Game 1, then put up 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Game 3. Then in the Game 5 closeout opportunity, Hart scored 13 with 11 rebounds to help secure the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Josh Hart has clear offseason goals after first title with Knicks

It's hard to believe, but New York's trip to the postseason began all the way back on April 18. That means the Knicks went through two months of extra basketball that was draining in every aspect given the stakes and pressure of breaking a championship drought.

Following this incredible whirlwind, Hart is making sure to find some time to unwind.

"The first thing [for the offseason] is just taking a breath," Hart said. "It’s been a long run, so I’m excited to spend some quality time with my family, recharge a little bit, and really appreciate what we just accomplished."

However, attention will quickly turn to how the team can potentially pull off the rare feat of repeating as champions, especially depending on what happens in free agency for New York and around the league as a whole.

That gargantuan task doesn't have Hart fazed, though. In fact, he's already thinking about "getting right back to work" and how to earn another title.

"Winning a championship is incredible, but once you take a little time to enjoy it, you're already thinking about how to come back better next year."

Check out more details on Hart's partnership with Beyond Immerse here.