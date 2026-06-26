Knicks' 3 Biggest Threats to Steal Mitchell Robinson in Free Agency

With how the Knicks operated during the NBA draft, many are bracing for the possibility that Mitchell Robinson has played his last game as a Knick. The homegrown center is the team's longest-tenured player, but he's also set to become an unrestricted free agent.

New York could still make some moves in an attempt to retain their big man, though them being so close to going over the second apron has made it unlikely. So with that said, which teams pose the biggest threat to the Knicks?

1. Lakers

There are three main factors that will play a major role in convincing Robinson to leave a team that drafted him and that he just won a championship with. Money, a chance to compete, and a starting role.

The Knicks, as of right now, can only clearly give him one of those things. The Lakers, though, are able offer all three.

Los Angeles could pay him more than the Knicks could, even after their newly signed Austin Reaves deal. They would also slot him into the starting lineup from Day 1. And, while it's hard to imagine them getting past the Thunder and the Spurs, they'll still likely be very competitive.

The Lakers have one more crucial wild card though: Luka Doncic. The Slovenian playmaker is one of the best passers in the league. Pairing Robinson with him would likely mean a lot more lobs, and in turn, a lot more points. During Robinson's time with the Knicks, there were a few players that tried to look for him at the rim, but all of them pail in comparison to Doncic as a passer.

We also have yet to get to LeBron James, who very well could be a Laker again next season. And we all know how good of a playmaker he is.

Having the ability to pitch Robinson on the idea of a more prominent offensive role is something that the Knicks can't offer, even if they do somehow come up with the financial flexibility to match the Lakers' offer.

2. Kings

The Kings are a dark horse threat that have been linked to Robinson. They aren't going to be good anytime soon. And with Domantas Sabonis still rostered for $45 million, Robinson may not have a clear lane to a starting position.

So if he can't compete for a championship, and he can't start, why would Sacramento be a threat?

Scott Perry. the Kings' general manager, drafted Robinson in 2018 and has long remained a fan of him. Perry is currently trying to offload DeMar Derozan's $25.7 million salary. And if they really wanted, they could kill two birds with one stone if they pivoted to trying to trade away Sabonis.

That would not only free up ample cap space to give Robinson a very strong offer, but it would also free up the starting center position.

As far as offensive role goes, the Kings aren't exactly the standard for what a fun and deadly NBA offense looks like these days. But, for Robinson's personal game, getting to play alongside new rookie Darius Acuff (6.4 assists per game as a freshman this season at Arkansas) would be a nice little bonus.

Zach LaVine is an exciting teammate to have as well, and he could bounce back after a down 2025-26 to help Sacramento get back to the playoffs.

3. Bulls

The Bulls are a wild card because they will not be competitive, or anything close to it for the foreseeable future. And they do not have any passers that really stand out.

But they have one thing above everyone else: cap space. Coming into this offseason, no team has more money to spend in free agency than the Bulls.

Robinson may value being able to compete more than the other things. But the Bulls could throw a wrench into everyone else's plans and test Robinson by offering him an ungodly amount of money. In other words, an offer he couldn't turn down.

If such an offer were to be made, it'd be hard to fault Robinson. He's already won a championship. And he may just be looking for some financial security after dealing with so many injuries over the last few years.

Though Chicago did recently add Nic Claxton, the big man—who's been called "The Slim Reaper"—isn't the kind of physically imposing force Robinson is. So that won't prevent the Bulls from throwing enough money at Robinson to sway him to the Windy City.