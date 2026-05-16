The Knicks Are Already Starting to Sell Tickets for NBA Finals

The Knicks being on the doorstep of the NBA Finals doesn't feel real to many. This franchise has gotten close to making its first return trip since the 1999 season, but heartbreaking results -- like last year's conference finals -- have found them in the following years.

This magical 2025-26 squad appears to have the makings of a championship team, however, which has helped make the Finals dream for New York feel a little more real. This is only hammered home by this weekend's reveal that the Knicks are beginning to offer tickets to the NBA Finals for sale.

I was not emotionally prepared to receive this email. pic.twitter.com/HejFsTyxDt — Will Stern (@Will__Stern) May 15, 2026

Now, New York's opponent for the conference finals isn't even known yet. There's a lot of basketball to be played before these tickets go from being for a potential game, to being for an actual game.

That said, this announcement has sent fans into a frenzy as they come to reality with this being a possibly historic playoff run in the making.

Early Knicks NBA Finals ticket prices are astronomical

This hype and anticipation is reflected in the early prices on the secondary market for Knicks Finals tickets. Twitter user The Strickland posted a screenshot of early offerings for Game 1 at Madison Square Garden that shows a selection of featured prices, with the cheapest being around $2,800 just to get in the door.

The ticket pricing map for Game 1 of the NBA Finals at MSG is INSANE 😭 pic.twitter.com/TeAAMtK74N — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) May 16, 2026

Notably, this also shows courtside seats for a stunning $90K, and up to $102K. There's a clear premium for being even closer to the action compared to the upper sections, as $5K appears to be the starting point for the lower levels.

The demand is clearly there to see this version of the Knicks try to get back to the championship series. According to Gametime, the cheapest seat for the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals is over $500, and that's without even knowing the opponent. Courtside for that contest is north of $16K as well, depending on the area.

How much would you pay for Knicks tickets at MSG for the Eastern Conference Finals? 🤯



(via @Gametime) pic.twitter.com/P099lf1cWy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 16, 2026

Madison Square Garden is famously a price ticket no matter the event, so this is no surprise. Especially given how integral the Knicks are to the city as a whole.

On the plus side, there shouldn't be many worries about an invasion from whoever would be the road team in the Finals. Meanwhile, there will be at least a few diehards around New York who consider breaking their piggy bank to cheer their team on in person.

All of this is for naught, though, if the Knicks don't take care of business in the conference finals, which begin on Tuesday. Against either the 1-seed Pistons or 4-seed Cavaliers, Jalen Brunson and co. should be the favorites considering how they've been playing and the fact they'll be heavily rested.

Sunday's Game 7 between those squads will determine who New York plays and where in the ECF. But there's reason to believe this won't be the final series for the Knicks in these playoffs.